Screaming children and noisy neighbours: Residents driven nuts by noise in their estates

SINGAPORE - Almost every evening, Mr Afiq Anuar braces himself for the cacophony from children playing football at the void deck of Block 582 Woodlands Drive 16.

Their piercing screams and swearing, and the sounds of the ball thumping against the ceiling, have from time to time woken his three sons – aged three to seven – from their afternoon nap and disrupted his eldest son’s homework time.

The last straw was when he heard his sons repeat the same foul words spewed by the group.

“When 15 people are playing football, screaming and shouting vulgarities, you really cannot tahan (Malay for tolerate),” said the 33-year-old chef, who lives on the second floor.

Exasperated, Mr Afiq put up six posters at the void deck in August 2023, warning the children not to play ball games.

But he saw a few boys peeling the posters off the next day. And their games continued.

Growing issue of noise

Mr Afiq is not alone in his frustration. A few public amenities across Singapore were closed in recent months over noise complaints in residential estates.

A void deck in Woodlands Ring Road was barricaded temporarily by Sembawang Town Council in November 2023 after residents complained of schoolchildren playing and shouting.

A month later, a street soccer court in Bedok North was temporarily closed in response to reports of “groups of inconsiderate street soccer court users” creating noise late into the night, said Senior Minister of State for National Development Tan Kiat How, the MP for the area.

The moves sparked debate, with some social media users sympathising with residents affected by the noise, while others said Singaporeans have become less tolerant towards their neighbours.

Noise complaints surged during the Covid-19 pandemic, with the Housing Board receiving as many as 2,300 and 3,200 complaints a month in 2022 and 2021 respectively. The number dipped to 2,150 in 2023, but is still significantly higher compared with the monthly average of 400 in 2019.

The issue of noise was discussed in Parliament in recent weeks, with Nominated MP Syed Harun Alhabsyi saying that to “close, barricade or block common spaces appears to suggest that there can be no room for compromise and that the redacted behaviour or activity is so abhorrent that there is no place for it at all”.