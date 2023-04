SINGAPORE - During the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, a Tampines resident began to hear her neighbour making noises such as hammering in the middle of the night and early morning.

Amy, who declined to give her real name, said she was also disturbed by noises such as water running, and what sounded like creaking from a faulty fan. She tried to ignore the noises at first, but they became increasingly unbearable over time, affecting her sleep and, in turn, her work.