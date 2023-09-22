New noise lab in vacant HDB block puts visitors in shoes of residents disturbed by noise

SINGAPORE – In a vacant Housing Board (HDB) block in Tanglin Halt, 16 flats across four floors have been converted into a noise experiential lab.

At the lab, which will open to the public from Saturday, visitors will have an immersive role-playing experience to understand the impact of noise due to everyday actions - from dragging furniture to doing home workouts to pounding spices - on fellow residents. They will also learn how they can minimise the inconvenience caused by these noises.

The lab at Block 36 Tanglin Halt, which opens till Dec 15 by registration only, requires visitors to take on the role of a resident affected by noise or one producing the noise.

Each session will last an hour and 20 minutes, and can accommodate two groups of eight participants. Group sizes are flexible and can be adjusted according to participants’ needs, said the Municipal Services Office (MSO), which operates the lab on the first four storeys of the block.

The MSO, which comes under the Ministry of National Development (MND), improves the Government’s coordination and delivery of municipal services.

The vacant block is one of those in the estate identified for the Selective En bloc Redevelopment Scheme.

At a second-floor HDB unit with an elaborate living-room set-up, visitors role-playing as the affected “residents” would get to experience first-hand the loud noises that their “neighbours” produce while watching closed-circuit television footage of what these neighbours are doing in their flats on a television.