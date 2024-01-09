Interventions of town councils, agencies seem harsh, but are necessary: Faishal

SINGAPORE - Some interventions in public housing estates, like the closure of amenities, may seem harsh. But they are necessary to balance the interests of all residents and are not taken lightly, said Minister of State for National Development Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim.

Behind the scenes, town councils and relevant agencies have expended significant effort to communicate with affected parties and develop win-win solutions, he added.

Associate Professor Faishal was responding to nominated MP Syed Harun Alhabsyi in Parliament on Jan 9, who spoke of the importance of give and take in boosting social cohesion in common spaces in residential estates.

“To close, barricade or block common spaces appears to suggest that there can be no room for compromise and that the redacted behaviour or activity is so abhorrent that there is no place for it at all,” Dr Harun said.

The closure of a few public amenities in Housing Board estates across Singapore has garnered flak online over the past few months.

A void deck in Woodlands Ring Road was barricaded temporarily by Sembawang Town Council in 2023 to prevent people from playing there.

The town council had said in a written notice in November 2023 that the area had been closed off, after complaints from residents of schoolchildren kicking a ball and shouting while playing, creating noise nuisance.

A month later, a street football court in Bedok North was also temporarily closed in response to reports of “groups of inconsiderate street soccer court users” creating noise late into the night, said MP for the area Tan Kiat How.

The town council said in a Facebook post that the issues related to the improper use of the space went beyond noise concerns, including users of the football court urinating in public areas and getting into heated disputes with residents.