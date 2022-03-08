Woman who suffered noise from upstairs neighbour for three years lost sleep, job

SINGAPORE - After tolerating what she claimed were sounds of dragging furniture and children running and jumping from her neighbour upstairs for about three years, her health deteriorated from being sleep-deprived and she had to stop working for six months.

The customer service officer, who wanted to be known only as Jessie, 37, told The Straits Times that she decided to throw in the towel and fork out $1,200 to rent a bedroom in a landed house elsewhere with her husband last month, as she could not take it anymore.

"Spending the money is worth it as it buys me peace. I can now sleep properly, my blood pressure has gotten better and I can focus on my job now," she said.

Jessie, who still owns her Housing Board flat in Yishun, took her case to the Community Disputes Resolution Tribunal (CDRT) in July 2020 after three failed attempts at mediation through the Community Mediation Centre (CMC).

She claimed her neighbours quietened down for about three weeks after the session, before the noise started to pick up again.

Jessie's case was among 221 applications that were filed with the CDRT in 2020. There were 237 applications in 2021, Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam said in response to a parliamentary question on Feb 18.

HDB has also seen an uptick in feedback relating to noise from residents' activities, including renovation noise.

Such cases went up by about 25 per cent to 3,200 cases a month in 2021, compared with 2,500 cases a month in 2020.

This is likely due to work from home arrangements, coupled with the resumption of renovation activity in June 2020, said National Development Minister Desmond Lee in response to a parliamentary question on Feb 14.

Jessie, who worked in an office, claimed the noises from her neighbour's young children would get worse after 10pm and carried on until past midnight. When it stopped, noises from pushing furniture would begin.

The distress from not being able to sleep affected her at work.

She said: "I'd go to work and sleep in the office. I got quick-tempered, I started to scold customers and cry at work - I couldn't control myself. I never behaved like that before and it scared me.

"I couldn't go on like this any longer and I left my job."

Affecting mental health

Dr Annabelle Chow, principal clinical psychologist at Annabelle Psychology, said noise disturbances could result in poor quality fragmented sleep - when a person wakes up several times a night - and could affect their mental well-being.

"It increases day time sleepiness, tiredness, annoyance, mood changes, and decreases cognitive performance," she said.