What a barricaded void deck says about Singaporeans and play in the heartland

SINGAPORE – The silhouette of a football player, red line running diagonally across him, is an image familiar to most Singaporeans.

Plastered on walls of void decks at Housing Board estates all over the island, and often unaccompanied by words, its meaning is clear: No football allowed.

Though it was not enough for Sembawang Town Council, which recently reinforced this rule by temporarily barricading the void deck of Block 638 Woodlands Ring Road. A photo of the closed up space, first posted by The Monitor SG on Nov 23, drew a host of reactions online.

Many netizens were critical of the town council’s action. Facebook user Sang Chua said: “This is really too much. Kids need space to grow up.” A user on Reddit, meanwhile, called the move making “a mountain out of a molehill”, and said the sight was “depressing”.

The image also stirred discussion online about whether Singapore had become too homogenised and restrictive about public spaces, and whether there was still room for spontaneous play and gathering. Some suggested Singaporeans were becoming less tolerant.

After all, this was not the first time such measures have been taken at community spaces in the heartland.

After the photo of the barricade in Woodlands went viral, netizens said they had seen similar ones were set up at void decks in Jalan Kayu and Tampines.

In May, Singaporean actress Pam Oei railed on Instagram against people who had called the police on two children, aged nine and 11, for playing football in an “alfresco multipurpose hall” in an unnamed neighbourhood.

In 2016, three 3.5m-long railings were erected at a block in Queenstown to prevent the playing of football, and in 2004 an even more extreme action was taken when some 100 blocks in Tampines and Hougang had nails and barbed wires installed on walls.

In many of these instances, municipal bodies acted after complaints from residents about the noise, danger posed by stray balls, or dirty markings on walls as a result of children playing football at the void deck.

When ST visited the block on Dec 1, the barricade had been removed. Sembawang Town Council did not respond to queries that ST sent before and after the removal.

But the town council had said in a written notice dated Nov 3 that the area had been closed off after complaints from residents of “school children kicking ball and shouting while playing, creating noise nuisance”, adding that the town council and grassroot leaders had “advised (the children) but they still continue to play”.