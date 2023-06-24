S’pore economy gets boost from shows by stars like Taylor Swift, Coldplay and Jacky Cheung

SINGAPORE – In her 2008 smash hit Love Story, Taylor Swift sings: “It’s a love story, baby, just say, ‘Yes’.”

No wonder then that her swooning fans – both here and in the region –are now in a frenzy over securing tickets for her three shows in Singapore in March 2024. Among them is Malaysian Nicole Ng, 26, who plans to spend three days and two nights here with friends.

It will be Ms Ng’s first concert in Singapore, and first time she is watching her idol perform live. “Given that this is a rare chance to watch her live, I’m not exactly setting a budget,” said Ms Ng, who calls herself a “diehard Swiftie for as long as I can remember”.

“I’m flying in from KL because Singapore is likely the only place I can afford to go to among all her tour locations,” added Ms Ng, who is in between jobs.

Singapore is the only Asian stop outside of Japan for Swift’s The Eras Tour, with tickets from $108. More than 200,000 fans are expected to attend the American superstar’s shows here – and the economy can expect a boost from those who make their way here.

The local tourism sector also stands to get a booster shot from six shows by Coldplay in January 2024. Malaysian Julian Fernandez, for example, planned to fly in but all the tickets had been snapped up.

The 42-year-old director of communications previously watched rock bands Foo Fighters and U2 perform in Singapore, spending between RM3,000 and RM5,000 for each trip. As of Friday, the Malaysian currency is RM3.46 against the Singapore dollar.

Asian fans are also flocking to Singapore for “Jacky Cheung 60+ Concert Tour” at the Singapore Indoor Stadium next month. The “God of Songs” is the first artiste to hold nine shows – all sold-out – at the venue.

Show promoter Unusual Entertainment’s assistant marketing director Koh San Chin said the good response was expected, given that his previous concert tours were consistently sold out globally.

Mega K-pop girl group Blackpink also stole the show at the National Stadium in May, as did British pop sensation Harry Styles at the same venue in March.

Singapore is in the spotlight and looks poised to be Asia’s top concert destination, drawing regional fans.

Digital travel platform Agoda has observed an 8.7-time search increase for accommodations in Singapore during Coldplay’s concert series in January 2024. Besides fans from nearby Indonesia and Malaysia, Singapore can expect more travellers from Hong Kong, Thailand, the United States, Australia, Vietnam, India, the Philippines and many other markets, it said.

Agoda added that the significant upswing demonstrates the “undeniable power of music as a major travel motivator”.

Singapore is the main stop in Asia during Coldplay’s “Music of the Spheres World Tour”. “Music inspires a great deal of passion, and dedicated fans are truly remarkable as they will travel far and wide to see their favourite acts live,” said Agoda’s Mr Enric Casals, regional associate vice-president of South-east Asia.