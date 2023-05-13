Blackpink ignite 50,000 fans at National Stadium concert amid sweltering heat

SINGAPORE - “It is very, very, very hot today. My face is melting.”

Singer Jennie of K-pop girl group Blackpink cracked the joke midway through the first night of the Blackpink World Tour Born Pink concert held at the National Stadium on Saturday.

The quartet will perform again at the same venue on Sunday.

Indeed, record temperatures hit the city over the weekend, but it was no match for the excitement of some 50,000 fans of Blackpink (known as Blinks), which comprised men and women, as well as prepubescent children and their parents, who paid between $168 and $398 to watch them perform.

Members Jennie, Lisa, Rose and Jisoo took the stage at around 8pm, opening the 105-minute show with a string of five hits – How You Like That, Pretty Savage, Whistle, Don’t Know What To Do and Lovesick Girls.