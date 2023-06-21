Taylor Swift to play three nights at National Stadium in March 2024

SINGAPORE – Local Swifties, get ready to feel the lavender haze creeping up on you: American pop star Taylor Swift is bringing her much-hyped The Eras Tour to Singapore.

The 33-year-old will be playing three nights at the National Stadium, from March 2 to 4, 2024.

Ticket pricing information was not immediately available, but a pre-sale for UOB cardmembers will be available from July 5 at 12pm, while general sales open via Ticketmaster on July 7 at 12pm.

Fan registration for general on-sale tickets will begin on June 23 at 12pm and end on June 28 at 12pm. Registration is needed for an access code to buy tickets.

Ticketmaster’s website notes that ticket sales are limited to a maximum of four per account.

Singapore Sports Hub, which is owned and managed by the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, said in a press release that Singapore’s National Stadium will be the only venue in Asia outside of Japan that Taylor Swift will be stopping by on her world tour.

It expects more than 200,000 fans from Singapore and Asia to attend the concerts held at the National Stadium.

Minister for Community, Culture and Youth Edwin Tong said, “Taylor Swift’s only-in-Singapore concert outside of Japan is an example of the calibre of events we are targeting to augment our offerings to Singaporeans and tourists alike.”

“In the next few weeks, we look forward to welcoming several top football teams to Singapore Sports Hub for the Singapore Festival of Football and in September, the very first FIBA Intercontinental Cup to be played in Singapore and Asia. We also have Coldplay for six nights in early 2024,” he added.