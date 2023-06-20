Coldplay adds 6th show on Jan 31 as fans line up at SingPost outlets islandwide for tickets

SINGAPORE - British band Coldplay has added a sixth show to the Singapore stop of its Music of the Spheres world tour on Jan 31, promoters Live Nation announced on Facebook on Tuesday.

This comes after the promoters added a fifth show on Monday, following the sale of more than 200,000 tickets for the band’s original four shows on Jan 23, 24, 26, and 27 at the National Stadium, during the pre-sales on the same day.

After failing to get tickets during pre-sales on Monday, barista Casey James decided to start queueing at Sengkang Community Centre’s SingPost outlet from midnight on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old and her friend were two out of 70 people in the queue on Tuesday morning, waiting for general sales to open at 10am. She told The Straits Times that her experience with online pre-sales were unsuccessful, as her preferred tickets had sold out within a matter of hours.

Ms James, who went early to ensure she bagged a spot at the front of the queue, said that she had taken a nap before going.

She said: “It’s Coldplay, so I expected the queues to be long.

“But it’s worth it because to see them live would be absolutely magical.”