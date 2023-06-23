Education Minister Chan Chun Sing issues challenge to Taylor Swift fans

SINGAPORE – Education Minister Chan Chun Sing has issued a challenge to Singaporean Swifties – or local fans of Taylor Swift – after receiving many requests for a school holiday on the dates the American pop star is scheduled to perform here in March 2024.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Mr Chan said if any “creative and enterprising fan” can invite Swift to his or her school to perform for free, the Ministry of Education (MOE) will have the school declare a school holiday the next day.

“Then everyone gets to enjoy this inclusive concert,” he added.

This challenge was issued, Mr Chan said, because he was concerned about how fans of other music acts such as Coldplay, Blackpink, BTS and Beyonce, among others, would feel if MOE acceded to the school holiday request from Swift fans.

“I am also concerned that this may further fuel inflation as some overseas reports have suggested,” he added.