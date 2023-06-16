David Tao, The 1975, Ellie Goulding and more to play at Where Music Takes Over music festival

(Clockwise from top left) British pop rock band The 1975, British singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding and Taiwanese singer David Tao. PHOTOS: MARINA BAY SANDS, MADISON PHIPPS
Suzanne Sng
Updated
24 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago

SINGAPORE – Taiwanese singer David Tao, British band The 1975 and British singer Ellie Goulding are some of the acts who will be gracing the inaugural Where Music Takes Over festival.

To be held from July 15 to Aug 2 at Marina Bay Sands, the music festival will host more than 10 concerts.

Other acts include American rock band The Strokes, Colombian singer-songwriter J Balvin and American singer-actress Sabrina Carpenter.

Tickets for Goulding’s set on July 26 8pm and Balvin’s gig on July 28 8pm will go on sale on Tuesday at 12pm and 3pm respectively. Both are priced at $138 to $188 and held at Expo & Convention Centre.

Tickets priced at $88 to $248 for Tao’s show at Sands Grand Ballroom on July 16 8pm will go on sale on June 23 at 12pm, all via Marina Bay Sands’ website.

Additional tickets priced at $128 have also been released for The 1975’s two shows at Sands Expo & Convention Centre on July 18 and 19, which sold out when they became available in March. They are available via Marina Bay Sands’ website and Ticketmaster.

For more details and updates on Where Music Takes Over, go to marinabaysands.com/musicfestival.

More On This Topic
Mandopop star Jam Hsiao headlines Sundown Festival 2023 in August
Coldplay to play unprecedented four nights at National Stadium in January 2024

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top