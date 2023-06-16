David Tao, The 1975, Ellie Goulding and more to play at Where Music Takes Over music festival

SINGAPORE – Taiwanese singer David Tao, British band The 1975 and British singer Ellie Goulding are some of the acts who will be gracing the inaugural Where Music Takes Over festival.

To be held from July 15 to Aug 2 at Marina Bay Sands, the music festival will host more than 10 concerts.

Other acts include American rock band The Strokes, Colombian singer-songwriter J Balvin and American singer-actress Sabrina Carpenter.

Tickets for Goulding’s set on July 26 8pm and Balvin’s gig on July 28 8pm will go on sale on Tuesday at 12pm and 3pm respectively. Both are priced at $138 to $188 and held at Expo & Convention Centre.

Tickets priced at $88 to $248 for Tao’s show at Sands Grand Ballroom on July 16 8pm will go on sale on June 23 at 12pm, all via Marina Bay Sands’ website.

Additional tickets priced at $128 have also been released for The 1975’s two shows at Sands Expo & Convention Centre on July 18 and 19, which sold out when they became available in March. They are available via Marina Bay Sands’ website and Ticketmaster.

For more details and updates on Where Music Takes Over, go to marinabaysands.com/musicfestival.