SINGAPORE – In April and May, Hong Kong Heavenly King Jacky Cheung set the record for the most concerts in a single leg performed at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, when he sold 72,000 tickets across nine nights for his 60+ Concert Tour.

This beats the four concerts held at the venue by Singaporean singer JJ Lin during 2018’s JJ Lin Sanctuary World Tour and fellow Heavenly King Andy Lau during 2019’s My Love Andy Lau World Tour.