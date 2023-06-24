Coldplay swiftly hots up concert tourism mania: Music to the ears of Singapore’s economy

SINGAPORE – Coldplay, Taylor Swift and Blackpink are just some of the international music acts drawing regional audiences to Singapore – in a big way.

With their large fanbases willing to travel here to see their favourite musical acts, Singapore’s economy looks set to get a slice of the pie.

After making headlines for record-making ticket sales, the anticipation for British rock group Coldplay’s January 2024 show is expected to sell out hotel rooms too, according to Agoda.

The digital travel platform reported on Friday that it has observed an “8.7 times search increase for accommodations in Singapore during Coldplay’s concert series”.

With six shows, Singapore will be the main stop in Asia for Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour.

Agoda said that the surge is driven mainly by neighbouring countries Malaysia and Indonesia, though the platform also expects to see more travellers from Hong Kong, Australia and the Philippines as well.

Coldplay is just one of many acts that have drawn attention to the little red dot, with concert tourism – a form of cultural tourism – seemingly back in full-force after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The term refers to people travelling in order to attend a concert, music show or festival. It has become a lucrative industry over the years, with travellers spending on accommodation, entertainment and food and beverages while they are in town for a show.

Economists and marketing experts tell The Straits Times that while concert tourism is expected to bring in revenue for Singapore, its impact is not to be overemphasised.

They also say that while it seems to be relatively sustainable, it will take work to keep the acts fresh and interesting.

Dr Seshan Ramaswami, associate professor of marketing education from the Singapore Management University, said: “These big name acts coming to Singapore is a continuation of the conscious attempt to stage noteworthy international events in the arts and sports here for the last two decades.

“The staging of concerts by Coldplay and Taylor Swift is a significant step forward in this movement and will expand the demographic reach of Singapore cultural tourism to young music fans... from all over Asia and perhaps even the Middle East.”

OCBC Bank chief economist Selena Ling told ST: “When you have one big name after another (coming to perform here), it gives a very positive spin to Singapore as a different type of tourism venue. In the past, it may have been targeted more at meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions events, or coming here to enjoy a shopping paradise or as the gateway to the rest of South-east Asia. So now you have another new attraction strategy.”

Associate Professor in Practice Terence Ho from the National University of Singapore’s Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy said that while the direct boost to Singapore’s gross domestic product might not be massive because of its diverse economy, the excitement surrounding such events can also benefit Singapore and its economy in other ways.

Prof Ho added: “Beyond tourism, being a concert hub will also add vibrancy to Singapore as a global city. This plays a part in attracting and retaining global talent, and reinforcing national marketing efforts.”