Plans afoot to make SimplyGo universal card for motoring, public transport, retail: Chee Hong Tat

SINGAPORE - There are plans to make the SimplyGo account-based ticketing system work for motoring payments down the road, on top of its current uses for public transport and retail, said Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat on Feb 5.

“Over time, we do want to work towards having the SimplyGo card being able to be used for retail, public transport and also for motoring,” Mr Chee told Parliament.

This will put SimplyGo stored-value cards on a par with older ez-link cards, which can be used across public transport, motoring and retail. But it will take time to find such solutions, Mr Chee said in a debate on the issue that lasted about 40 minutes.

This is one reason the card-based ticketing system for adult transport cards needs to be extended by six years past its shelf life until at least 2030 in a $40 million move, the minister added.

In the meantime, Mr Chee said he has asked the Land Transport Authority (LTA) to add more card readers at MRT stations and bus interchanges to allow SimplyGo users to check their card balances if they do not use the SimplyGo mobile app.

The Ministry of Transport (MOT) could not provide more details about this move when contacted.

Unlike the older card-based system, which stores transaction data on the cards, SimplyGo handles fare payments on back-end servers. That is why fares and balances are not shown on card readers, an issue the authorities are hoping to resolve.

LTA had announced on Jan 9 that all adult public transport users must make the switch to SimplyGo by June, but shelved the move barely two weeks later, on Feb 22.

Mr Chee also revealed on Feb 5 that a separate card-based ticketing system for concession cards would also be extended until at least 2030. The authorities previously said they decided to retain this system after feedback from seniors but did not specify its shelf life or how long it would be retained.

Mr Chee, who spoke in Parliament for the first time after he was appointed Transport Minister on Jan 18, said LTA will find ways to integrate the two card-based systems over time without affecting passengers.

He faced a barrage of questions from MPs over the shelving of plans to make adult users switch to SimplyGo, which had spawned a fierce backlash.

The main bone of contention was that passengers would not be able to view fares and balances at the point of transaction with SimplyGo.

More than 20 MPs from both sides of the political aisle tabled questions on a range of issues, including the lifespan of the card-based system, the $40 million bill to extend it and the improvements planned for SimplyGo.