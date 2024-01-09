SimplyGo to replace older payment cards for adult public transport fares from June 1, 2024

SINGAPORE - From June 1, 2024, passengers will not be able to use older EZ-Link cards that do not have the SimplyGo Logo or Nets FlashPay cards to pay for their fares on public buses and trains.

They will have to use the SimplyGo EZ-Link card, their contactless bank cards, or payment cards added to their mobile wallets instead.

The phasing out of these two types of payment cards does not affect passengers using concession cards, including seniors and students.

From June 1, the older EZ-Link card can only be used for motoring-related payments like Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) and parking charges, but not for retail payments like purchases made at supermarkets. Nets FlashPay cards can continue to be used for both motoring and retail payment after the deadline.

Announcing the change on Jan 9, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said two in three adult fare transactions on public transport today are made on the SimplyGo system, which allows commuters to use contactless bank cards - MasterCard, Visa and Nets - or the SimplyGo EZ-Link card to pay for public transport.

The system, launched in 2019, allows cardholders to see their fare history, top up the cards using their mobile phone and block lost cards to prevent unauthorised transactions.

“With the growing adoption of SimplyGo payment methods, and the legacy card-based ticketing system for adult commuters nearing the end of its operational lifespan, we are therefore transitioning all adult commuters to the SimplyGo platform,” LTA said.

From Jan 19 to July 18, commuters can exchange their Nets FlashPay cards for free Nets Prepaid Cards at SimplyGo Ticket Offices located at MRT stations and bus interchanges.

Nets said in a statement that refunds can also be made at local bank ATMs or at its customer service centre in Braddell within one year of the card’s expiry.

The Nets Prepaid Card can be used for transit and retail payment.

Passengers have until Aug 31, 2024, to exchange older EZ-Link cards without the SimplyGo logo at SimplyGo ticket offices, ticketing service centres and ticketing machines at rail stations and bus interchanges.

From end-March, EZ-Link adult cardholders will be reminded to change to SimplyGo when topping up their cards at ticketing machines, the LTA said.

Service ambassadors will be deployed at MRT, LRT stations and bus interchanges with ticketing machines to help commuters change their old cards, as well as downloading and using the SimplyGo app.

The SimplyGo app will allow users to top up the cards, receive notifications on their fares and balances, as well as block further transactions if the cards are misplaced.

Refunds of the remaining value from the two older card systems can be done at SimplyGo ticket offices and ticketing service centres.