Phasing out older payment cards in SimplyGo switch a ‘judgment error’, says Transport Minister

SINGAPORE - The authorities had made a “judgment error” in deciding to phase out older public transport payment cards for adults, and underestimated how commuters wanted to continue seeing fare information and card balances, said Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat.

“I apologise to our commuters for what happened,” said Mr Chee in an interview with reporters on Jan 26. “We will learn from this and we will do better in future.”

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) had announced on Jan 9 that it would retire the older card-based ticketing system – which ez-link and Nets FlashPay cards run on – by June 1. These cards were to be replaced by SimplyGo, an account-based system that processes fare payments at the back end, unlike the older system of storing transaction data on cards.

But the announcement was met with an outcry from passengers, who expressed frustration about their inability to see fare deductions and card balances when tapping out. Some who tried upgrading their ez-link cards on Jan 10 also faced delays due to a surge in transaction volume.

On Jan 22, Mr Chee said the Government will spend an additional $40 million to extend the lifespan of the card-based ticketing system and allow passengers to continue using the older payment cards.

Speaking to the media on Jan 26, he acknowledged that the LTA had “underestimated the strong preference of some commuters” who wanted to continue viewing fare deductions and card balances at fare gates and card readers.

“We understand your feedback and concerns. We respect your preferences. We want to give you this option to continue to be able to choose which system best meets your needs,” he added.