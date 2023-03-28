TransitLink, EZ-Link apps to merge; commuters to get one-stop access to bus, MRT fare payment services

SINGAPORE - Commuters using services offered by TransitLink and EZ-Link will no longer need to access separate mobile applications or deal with different customer support teams once a move to consolidate the two companies is complete.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Tuesday that its two wholly-owned subsidiaries will be integrating their ticketing and travel card-related services into one app, with a view of eventually merging the firms into a single entity in the second half of 2024.

This will further simplify the experience for commuters when it comes to paying for bus and MRT rides, which can be confusing.

For instance, commuters can buy and top up their ez-link cards via both EZ-Link and TransitLink, but they deal only with EZ-Link for specific functions, such as card blocking and automatic top-ups.

“Unifying all transit ticketing and travel card-related services will provide a one-stop customer service touchpoint for commuters,” LTA said in a statement, adding that more details will be announced when plans are finalised.

“While the consolidation... is taking place, commuters can continue to approach TransitLink and EZ-Link for their respective services. Commuters may also continue using their existing mobile applications, and there will be no change to how commuters pay their fares,” LTA said.

TransitLink and EZ-Link were set up by LTA for different purposes - the former in 1987 to process fare transactions and ticketing for public transport, including the topping up of travel cards, and the latter in 2002 to oversee the sale, distribution and management of ez-link cards.

LTA said these services became closely related after the launch in 2019 of SimplyGo, an account-based system that allows commuters to pay for train and bus rides using their bank cards. Those with upgraded ez-link and concession cards can also top up their cards while on the go.

Because of SimplyGo, TransitLink and EZ-Link now provide some of the same services on their mobile apps, including card top-ups and travel expenditure tracking.

But there are also services that are available on only one app.

For instance, students and seniors can apply for a concession card using only the TransitLink SimplyGo app, but concession cards that support SimplyGo can be blocked using only EZ-Link’s app.

The two companies also operate separate call centres here, even though some of their services overlap.

Given the evolution of the transit payment landscape, LTA said on Tuesday that the integration of TransitLink and EZ-Link’s services is timely.

Half of all adult public transport trips are currently made using SimplyGo, and adoption is expected to grow further as more categories of concession cards are upgraded to support it.