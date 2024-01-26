Use of ez-link, Nets FlashPay cards on public transport to stay till at least 2030: Chee Hong Tat

SINGAPORE – Adult ez-link cards that are not on the SimplyGo account-based system and Nets FlashPay cards can continue to be used for public transport fare payments until at least 2030, Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat said.

To keep this card-based ticketing system going for six more years, an estimated $40 million will be needed for new equipment and hardware, as well as maintenance and operating costs, Mr Chee said on Jan 26.

The Government will foot this bill, which means it will not have an impact on bus and train fares, he told reporters in an interview at the Ministry of Transport headquarters in Alexandra Road.

Asked why the card-based system is being extended only till 2030, Mr Chee said: “All IT systems have a certain shelf life. At the end of the shelf life, you will need to decide whether you need to further upgrade and buy new equipment and hardware, or upgrade the operating system.”

He said the authorities will decide later whether the card-based system will have to be extended again beyond 2030.

A key factor will be whether a solution can be found to the technical difficulties hindering SimplyGo from displaying fares charged on payment readers.

Mr Chee said in making this future decision, the authorities will consult widely to get views from passengers and industry experts.