Passengers happy SimplyGo move shelved, but observers point to LTA’s lack of preparedness

SINGAPORE - The shelving of plans to phase out older adult public transport payment cards was met with relief by public transport users, who said they were glad their concerns were heard.

But some felt the aborted exercise was ultimately redundant, and expressed frustration at the inconvenience they had to bear to update their ez-link cards.

Observers said the shelving of plans to move towards SimplyGo, an account-based ticketing platform, on Jan 22 exposed issues with the Land Transport Authority’s (LTA) communication strategy and lack of preparedness.

Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat said the authorities will spend an extra $40 million to allow commuters to continue using older ez-link and Nets FlashPay cards, which operate on an old card-based ticketing system.

He said LTA will allow those who updated their ez-link cards to SimplyGo between Jan 9 and 22 to exchange them for those that rely on the card-based system for free. This would allow them to view fare information and their card’s balance when they tap out from a bus or MRT stop – something SimplyGo cannot yet do.

Ms Valerie Lim, 25, will be among those making the switch back to a non-SimplyGo card.

The engineering undergraduate updated her ez-link card to be compatible with SimplyGo on Jan 21.

Ms Lim said she prefers to be able to see her card balance at fare gates and bus card readers, so she knows how much she spends.

“The Government should have thought about the public’s opinion before coming up with this type of policy, as they have to understand that some of us prefer to use normal ez-link cards or might not have access to technology,” she added.

Ms Claudine Ho, 51, a medical industry administrator, said it took her husband three tries at three locations before he could update his senior concession card so it could work with SimplyGo.

She added: “If LTA wants to roll out a new system, make sure people on the ground can manage.”

Insurance manager Madeline Tan, 51, uses a SimplyGo card, but said she does not support LTA’s transition plan as she was concerned some people would not know how to use the SimplyGo app to check their card balance.

Mr Daniel Cheng, 30, a food-and-beverage employee, said he switched to SimplyGo and has no plans to go back.

He added: “All I need to do is to check the app for the balance in my card; it is not a big deal to me. I can see why people were upset over the Government making the change compulsory. I am glad they changed it back.”