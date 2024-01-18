Iswaran resigns as Transport Minister, PAP member amid charges including corruption

SINGAPORE - Transport Minister S. Iswaran has resigned from the People’s Action Party (PAP) amid a corruption case against him.

He will also be stepping down as Transport Minister and West Coast GRC MP.

Iswaran will also repay his salary as Minister and allowances as MP from the commencement of the CPIB’s investigations in July 2023, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Jan 18. Iswaran has been on a leave of absence since July 11.

In his resignation letter to PM Lee dated Jan 16, Iswaran said the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) charged him with various offences.

“I reject the allegations in the charges and will now focus on clearing my name. Given the circumstances, I feel it is right for me to resign from Cabinet, as a Member of Parliament and as a member of the PAP,” he added.

In a separate letter dated Jan 17, Iswaran wrote to PM Lee to say that he would be returning his salary and MP allowance received since the commencement of CPIB investigations.

“My family and I have decided to return the monies because we cannot in all good conscience benefit from them when I was unable, on account of the Investigations, to discharge my duties as a Minister and Member of Parliament,” said Iswaran.

He added that he will not be seeking the return of these monies if he is acquitted.

Responding to Iswaran’s letter, PM Lee on Jan 17 said he was disappointed and saddened that Iswaran was leaving politics in these circumstances.

“But it is essential that I deal with such matters rigorously in accordance with the law. It is the right thing to do. We must uphold the integrity of the Party and the Government. I am sure you understand the importance of doing so. Singaporeans expect no less,” he said.

In a separate statement on Jan 18, PMO said that effective Jan 18, Acting Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat will replace Iswaran as Transport Minister. He will also be appointed Second Minister for Finance.

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu will be the new Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations.