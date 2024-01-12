askST: Why can’t I see fares charged on card readers with SimplyGo?

SINGAPORE - From June 1, adult fares on public transport can no longer be paid using ez-link cards that are not compatible with the SimplyGo platform. Nets FlashPay cards will also not be accepted.

The announcement by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Jan 9 drew brickbats from the public, who took to social media and the Straits Times Forum page to air their grievances.

In addition to questioning the rationale for moving away from what seems to be a well-oiled system, users were also frustrated by the inability to see the fares charged at the point of transaction on buses and at MRT stations after upgrading their cards to the SimplyGo platform.

The Straits Times answers some burning questions about the move.

Q: Why can’t I see my fares on fare readers with SimplyGo?

A: Transactions made on Nets FlashPay cards and older ez-link cards not upgraded to SimplyGo – which are part of what is known as the legacy card-based ticketing system – are processed at MRT fare gates and card readers on buses.

With SimplyGo, however, the transactions are handled on the back end, and therefore fares charged are not displayed on fare readers.

This is similar to credit card payments for public transport fares.

In a statement on Jan 12, LTA said that when a user taps his SimplyGo ez-link card, it is technically possible for the fare gates and bus card readers to obtain and display the card balance and deduction information from the back-end system.

However, this will take a few seconds, and slow down the entry and exit of passengers, said the authority. “Given the large numbers of commuters who are taking the MRT and buses, this will lead to longer queues, which are not desirable,” said LTA.

Q: Why the need to make the change now?

A: SimplyGo is an account-based system for public transport fare payments. It was launched in 2019 by LTA to handle digital ticketing and e-payment options – such as contactless bank cards – for public transport.

LTA said on Jan 9 that SimplyGo payment methods now account for the majority of adult fare transactions on public transport, and the current card-based ticketing system is near the end of its operational lifespan.

In December 2023, there were 2.6 million adult fare payments a day made on the SimplyGo system, compared with 1.5 million such transactions daily on the card-based ticketing system.

Therefore, LTA said: “Instead of renewing the card-based ticketing system and continuing to run two systems, which is very costly, we have decided to continue only with the SimplyGo system for adult commuters from June 1.

“We understand that commuters who have not yet switched to SimplyGo will need time to adjust to the new system. That is why we made the announcement of the transition a few months before June 1.”