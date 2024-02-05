Parliament to wait for outcome of Iswaran’s court case before deciding on need for COI: Indranee

SINGAPORE – Parliament will wait for former transport minister S. Iswaran’s court case to conclude before deciding if a Committee of Inquiry (COI) is needed, said Leader of the House Indranee Rajah.

She said this in Parliament on Feb 5 in response to a question by Mr Yip Hon Weng (Yio Chu Kang), who asked if a COI was necessary to investigate the matter further to affirm the Government’s stance of keeping the system free of corruption.

Iswaran was arrested by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) in July 2023 and released on bail.

He had been instructed by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to take a leave of absence until CPIB’s investigations were completed.

On Jan 18, he was handed 27 charges, comprising two counts of corruption, 24 counts of obtaining items from someone he had business dealings with as a public servant, and one of obstructing the course of justice.

He is accused of obtaining items such as tickets to musicals and football matches from billionaire hotelier Ong Beng Seng. The value of the items in the 27 charges is worth more than $380,000.

Iswaran’s pre-trial conference is scheduled for March 1.

Ms Indranee said in her speech on Feb 5 that a COI is appointed to look into matters including accidents involving death, serious injury or serious property damage, and incidents that may endanger public safety, public health or the management of a ministry.

Previously reported COIs had investigated incidents such as the SingHealth cyber attack in 2018 and the death of Singapore actor Aloysius Pang while he was on reservist duty in 2019.

Ms Indranee said: “The purpose of a COI is to investigate something with a view of finding out how it happened.

“In this case, the CPIB has investigated the matter. Based on the investigations, the Attorney-General’s Chambers took the view that there is a basis for criminal charges to be brought against Mr Iswaran.

“Determination of criminal offences is a matter for the court, which is currently dealing with the case.”

PM Lee said in a statement on Jan 18 that Iswaran had resigned from the People’s Action Party (PAP) and would be stepping down as transport minister and West Coast GRC MP.