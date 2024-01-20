Iswaran case a political blow to PAP, but trust can be regained: Political observers

SINGAPORE - Criminal charges brought against former transport minister S. Iswaran have been a political setback for the PAP, regardless of the eventual legal outcome, observers told The Straits Times.

They added that the way in which the ruling party rebuilds its brand will therefore be crucial going into the next general election, especially since West Coast GRC – where Iswaran was previously anchor minister – was hotly contested in the previous election.

Iswaran is accused of accepting bribes from hotelier Ong Beng Seng valued at more than $380,000 and obstructing the course of justice. On Jan 18, he was handed 27 charges related to the ongoing corruption probe against him.

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on the same day that the People’s Action Party stance against corruption is “part of its DNA” and its zero tolerance for malfeasance is “non-negotiable”.

Even so, the news of Iswaran’s arrest in July 2023 would have taken its political toll.

“On the political front, the months of knowing that Mr Iswaran was being investigated by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau were already politically damaging,” said senior research fellow at the Institute of Policy Studies Gillian Koh.

She added: “Even if we do not wish to prejudice the legal case in saying too much, the political feeling is one of betrayal.”

She and other observers told ST that PAP leaders are expected to uphold a high standard of integrity and probity.

“It is therefore imperative that hints of compromise to probity and integrity are dealt with decisively because it has happened, and no system, personality tests, peer accountability systems are foolproof,” she said.

Political observer and former Nominated MP Zulkifli Baharudin pointed out that the items Iswaran is accused of corruptly obtaining may cause unhappiness among voters, regardless of whether they were ill-gotten.

Iswaran had allegedly obtained items including a ride on a private jet, a luxury hotel stay and tickets to concerts and Premier League football matches.

“It doesn’t seem to matter even if there was no wrongdoing. When ministers enjoy these luxurious things, the court of public opinion is now making comments about the optics,” said Mr Zulkifli.

“The PAP should seek to make it very clear that it has not abandoned its origins of serving people at large, especially during times like these when people are worrying about the cost of living.”