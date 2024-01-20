Iswaran case a political blow to PAP, but trust can be regained: Political observers

SINGAPORE - Criminal charges brought against former transport minister S. Iswaran have been a political setback for the PAP, regardless of the eventual legal outcome, observers told The Straits Times.
They added that the way in which the ruling party rebuilds its brand will therefore be crucial going into the next general election, especially since West Coast GRC – where Iswaran was previously anchor minister – was hotly contested in the previous election.
Iswaran is accused of accepting bribes from hotelier Ong Beng Seng valued at more than $380,000 and obstructing the course of justice. On Jan 18, he was handed 27 charges related to the ongoing corruption probe against him.
Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on the same day that the People’s Action Party stance against corruption is “part of its DNA” and its zero tolerance for malfeasance is “non-negotiable”.
Even so, the news of Iswaran’s arrest in July 2023 would have taken its political toll.
“On the political front, the months of knowing that Mr Iswaran was being investigated by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau were already politically damaging,” said senior research fellow at the Institute of Policy Studies Gillian Koh.
She added: “Even if we do not wish to prejudice the legal case in saying too much, the political feeling is one of betrayal.”
She and other observers told ST that PAP leaders are expected to uphold a high standard of integrity and probity.
“It is therefore imperative that hints of compromise to probity and integrity are dealt with decisively because it has happened, and no system, personality tests, peer accountability systems are foolproof,” she said.
Political observer and former Nominated MP Zulkifli Baharudin pointed out that the items Iswaran is accused of corruptly obtaining may cause unhappiness among voters, regardless of whether they were ill-gotten.
Iswaran had allegedly obtained items including a ride on a private jet, a luxury hotel stay and tickets to concerts and Premier League football matches.
“It doesn’t seem to matter even if there was no wrongdoing. When ministers enjoy these luxurious things, the court of public opinion is now making comments about the optics,” said Mr Zulkifli.
“The PAP should seek to make it very clear that it has not abandoned its origins of serving people at large, especially during times like these when people are worrying about the cost of living.”
The charges against Iswaran also reveal that his alleged offences date back to 2015.
“This raises questions about why any alleged impropriety was not brought to the attention of law enforcement authorities earlier,” said National University of Singapore associate professor of political science Chong Ja Ian, noting that the issue came to light only in 2023, in the course of investigations into another matter.
All four observers ST spoke to agreed that Iswaran’s ongoing court case would not affect the PAP’s leadership transition plans or the timing of the next general election, since Iswaran has resigned from the party. The next general election must be held by November 2025.
Dr Koh said: “The legal issue will have its timeline, but the political liability will now be better managed.”
But one issue likely to be on the minds of the party leadership is how to beef up the line-up of West Coast GRC, said Dr Mustafa Izzuddin, a senior international affairs analyst at Solaris Strategies Singapore.
In its narrowest win during the 2020 General Election, the PAP secured the five-member constituency with 51.68 per cent of the vote. Its team, led by Iswaran, was up against a Progress Singapore Party team led by Dr Tan Cheng Bock.
Dr Mustafa noted that the constituency would be a hot spot in the next election.
He said of Iswaran: “West Coast GRC is in his DNA, having been the socio-political heartbeat of this constituency by serving there for more than 25 years since 1997.”
Despite the blow to the party politically, observers were of the view that such single events rarely decide elections.
Dr Mustafa said: “It is a consequential political setback, but the Government’s handling of the matter will be its redeeming feature and shows that the system of good governance works in Singapore.”
Dr Chong concurred, saying: “The strong PAP statements coming soon after the relatively quick investigation may mollify voter sentiment on this issue unless the PAP decides to make corruption a key plank of their electoral platform.”
However, he noted that the case could still be a sticking point for the PAP, depending on details revealed during the trial.
Others highlighted the need for more sustained efforts on the PAP’s part.
Dr Koh pointed out that support for the PAP was not only because of politics but also its policies.
She said the party needed to do far more work on the political side to convince the public that Iswaran’s case is not symptomatic of a wider issue.
Likewise, Dr Mustafa said: “PAP needs to stay true to its core principles and values in spite of the current setback, rely on its formidable track record, and keep being upfront and transparent with Singaporeans.
“Demonstrating that the party is bigger than any one person can help the PAP regain the trust of Singaporeans.”