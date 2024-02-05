askST: What’s next in the case against former transport minister S. Iswaran?

SINGAPORE - Former transport minister S. Iswaran was on Jan 18 handed 27 charges, comprising two counts of corruption, 24 counts of obtaining items from someone he had business dealings with as a public servant, and one of obstructing the course of justice.

Most of the charges involve property tycoon Ong Beng Seng, who has not been charged.

With the matter scheduled for a pre-trial conference on March 1, The Straits Times looks at how the case may play out in the next few weeks.

Q: What happens at a pre-trial conference (PTC)?

A: Largely administrative matters, including updating the court on the status of the case and the scheduling of dates for future sittings, said Mr Alexander Woon, who practises at RHTLaw Asia and lectures at the Singapore University of Social Sciences.

Held before a court, PTCs involve the defence, the prosecution, a judge and the accused person, if his attendance has not been dispensed with.

Concurrently, away from the court, there could be communication between the defence and the prosecution, with the defence asking for more information about the case or submitting representations.

Mr Woon, who was formerly a deputy public prosecutor, said these representations could be for the prosecution to reduce the number of charges or withdraw or amend them, based on various legal arguments.

He added that in the majority of cases, these representations are often rejected.

He said: “For most cases – and most cases are routine – there’s nothing much to say. The prosecution would have already considered the evidence, and they would just move on with the case.

“For a complex case like this one – there could be changes. Maybe there could be angles that haven’t been examined.”

Ahead of the first pre-trial conference date, the defence may be in the process of writing such representations, or they could still be piecing together information about the case, said Associate Professor Mervyn Cheong from the National University of Singapore’s law faculty.

Iswaran’s team of lawyers includes Senior Counsel Davinder Singh from Davinder Singh Chambers. The prosecution team is led by Chief Prosecutor Tan Kiat Pheng.

The pre-trial conference may follow a criminal case disclosure conference, where both sides disclose information of what they are going to produce in court during the trial.

This would include a list of witnesses on either side, and statements from the accused that the prosecution intends to rely on.

Mr Woon said this disclosure process would apply to Iswaran’s charges, unless waived or if he instead decides to plead guilty.