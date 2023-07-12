Iswaran assisting in CPIB investigation into a case uncovered by the anti-graft body

SINGAPORE – Transport Minister S. Iswaran is assisting the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) with an investigation into a case uncovered by the anti-graft body.

In a statement on Wednesday, CPIB said it acknowledges the interest by members of the public in this matter because a minister is being interviewed by the bureau.

It said: “As investigations are ongoing, CPIB is unable to provide further details. CPIB will investigate this case thoroughly with strong resolve to establish the facts and the truth, and to uphold the rule of law.”

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in a separate statement that on July 5, the director of CPIB had briefed him on the case and sought his agreement to open a formal investigation. This would involve interviewing Mr Iswaran, who is also Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations, among other people.

“I gave the director of CPIB my concurrence on July 6, following which the formal investigation began on Tuesday. Minister Iswaran is currently assisting CPIB with the investigations, which are ongoing,” he said on Wednesday.

PM Lee added that he has instructed Mr Iswaran to take a leave of absence until the investigation is completed.

In Mr Iswaran’s absence, Senior Minister of State Chee Hong Tat will be Acting Minister for Transport, said PM Lee.

In its statement, CPIB also said Singapore has a zero-tolerance approach towards corruption.

“CPIB investigates all cases without fear or favour and will not hesitate to take action against any parties involved in corrupt activities,” it said.