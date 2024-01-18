Tickets to F1, Harry Potter shows and football matches: What are the 27 charges Iswaran faces

Follow our live blog for more updates.

SINGAPORE - Former Transport Minister S. Iswaran now faces 27 charges in total.

He is accused of 24 counts of obtaining, as a minister, items with a total value of more than $200,000 from property tycoon Ong Beng Seng. Mr Ong is the man who brought Formula One to Singapore.

These items include tickets to the Singapore Grand Prix, football matches in the UK and musicals.

Iswaran allegedly obtained the following, either from Mr Ong directly, or through either Como Holdings (UK) or Singapore GP:

1. Two tickets to the show Thriller worth about £200 (approximately S$429.94 according to court documents), around November 2015.

2. Two tickets to the show The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time worth about £270, around November 2015

3. Two tickets to the football match for West Ham United FC vs Everton FC (Boleyn Ground) worth about £468, around November 2015.

4. Two tickets to the football match for Arsenal FC vs Tottenham Hotspur FC (Emirates) worth about £550, around November 2015.

5. Ten green room tickets to the 2016 Singapore Formula 1 Grand Prix worth about $42,265, in September 2016.

6. Ten green room tickets to the 2017 Singapore Formula 1 Grand Prix worth about $42,265, in September 2017.

7. Five boardwalk tickets to the 2017 Singapore Formula 1 Grand Prix worth about $40,000, in September 2017.

8. Four tickets to the show Book of Mormon worth about £540, around December 2017.

9. Four tickets to the football match for Chelsea FC v Southampton FC (Stamford Bridge) worth about £700, around December 2017.