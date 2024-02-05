STB auditing 2022 F1 race following corruption allegations against Iswaran: Grace Fu

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is conducting an audit of the 2022 edition of the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix, following allegations of corruption against former transport minister S. Iswaran.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) is also reviewing the terms of the deal between STB and Singapore GP to organise the F1 night race here to safeguard Singapore’s interest, said Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations Grace Fu in Parliament on Feb 5.

Ms Fu was responding to questions from MPs on the F1 contracts in the light of findings by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) on Iswaran.

These questions included whether STB has been directed to conduct a full assessment of the relationship between Iswaran and property tycoon Ong Beng Seng – who chairs Singapore GP – concerning the F1 Singapore Grand Prix, and whether there have been possible lapses in due diligence and reporting processes.

The F1 contract was first reached in 2007, and was subsequently renewed three times in 2012, 2017 and 2022. The current contract ends in 2028.

Ms Fu noted that MTI had previously said the terms of all agreements were considered carefully by the Government, and there was an independent consultancy study. There was nothing to suggest at that point that either the F1 contracts or other contracts were structured to the disadvantage of the Government.

“But as Members will appreciate, given the allegations of corruption, we are reviewing the terms of deal again,” she said. “We have also asked STB to conduct an audit of the most recent race, held in 2022, of which accounts are ready for audit.”

Ms Fu had taken over the portfolio of Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations in January, after Iswaran resigned from his posts in government and as an MP.

She prefaced her response by noting that many of the MPs’ questions related to matters which may have to be dealt with during the trial of Iswaran. Iswaran was charged in January over corruption and other offences, about six months after his arrest by CPIB.

Associate Professor Jamus Lim (Sengkang GRC) asked if the Government will be reviewing any other contracts that it has with Mr Ong’s companies over and beyond the F1 race.

Ms Fu said she was not aware that the Government has contracts with Mr Ong’s companies that are of the same nature and relevance.

“While we will review any government contracts to safeguard Singapore’s interest, we remain committed to the F1 Singapore Grand Prix,” she said. “Preparations for the 2024 race have started.”