PAP and WP MPs reject PSP’s call to suspend Iswaran as MP amid CPIB probe

SINGAPORE - People’s Action Party and Workers’ Party MPs rejected a motion on Tuesday to suspend Transport Minister S. Iswaran as an MP, agreeing that there is no basis to do so.

This is as the outcome of investigations is not yet known, said Leader of the House Indranee Rajah.

For the House to take any action on Mr Iswaran at this stage is premature and would prejudge the outcome of his case, she said during a debate on whether to suspend Mr Iswaran for the remaining term of Parliament. The motion was filed by Progress Singapore Party’s (PSP) Non-Constituency MP Hazel Poa.

Ms Indranee filed a separate motion that called on the House to be firm and fair with any MPs being investigated for possible wrongdoing, and to consider Mr Iswaran’s case when the outcome of the investigations against him is known. This was passed by Parliament after about two hours of discussion on both motions.

Ms Indranee said Parliament, which has the power to suspend an MP, should make decisions based on generally applicable principles, and not on individual cases in isolation.

“The suspension of an MP is a serious matter. If done, it must be done in accordance with the law and on the right principles,” she added.

Mr Iswaran, who is an MP for West Coast GRC, was arrested by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) on July 11 and is out on bail. He has been placed on a leave of absence and had his monthly pay reduced to $8,500 until further notice, though he continues to draw his MP allowance.

Ms Poa said PSP’s position is that an MP or minister who is under investigation for corruption and suspended from official duties should be put on no-pay leave until the investigation or criminal case is concluded, and to only receive back pay if they are subsequently cleared by the investigation.

Her motion was therefore about the prudent use of taxpayers’ money, and not making a presumption of guilt, a point echoed by her fellow PSP NCMP Leong Mun Wai.

Nine MPs joined the debate: Ms Indranee, Ms Poa, Mr Leong, Mr Pritam Singh, Mr Lim Biow Chuan, Mr Raj Joshua Thomas, Mr Vikram Nair, Mr K. Shanmugam, and Ms Carrie Tan.

Most of the MPs who spoke, including Mr Singh (Aljunied GRC), stressed the importance of the legal principle that one is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The Leader of the Opposition added that the PSP’s motion could set a precedent, should a future government decide to fix opposition MPs by way of politically-motivated investigations.

“In the Workers’ Party’s (WP) view, the wheels of justice must be allowed to fully turn before Parliament decides what to do,” said the WP chief.

“The WP cannot agree to the motion filed by the PSP: it would not just be unfair and premature, but significantly, this House would be seeking to overturn the electoral mandate given to Mr Iswaran by the people through the ballot box, by prematurely passing judgment on him.”

Clear rules on when an MP can be suspended

In her speech, Ms Poa said she was calling for Mr Iswaran to be suspended for three reasons: he is under investigation for corruption; he had been arrested; and he had been put on a leave of absence by the prime minister.

She added that corruption is a crime that Singapore has always maintained it has zero tolerance for, and the current case “merits a strong statement that reflects our values”.