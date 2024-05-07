No serious accidents, deaths between 2019 and 2023 at junction of Tampines fatal crash: Amy Khor

SINGAPORE – There were no accidents resulting in serious injuries or fatalities from 2019 to 2023 at the junction in Tampines where a fatal six-vehicle crash happened on April 22.
Senior Minister of State for Transport Amy Khor said this in Parliament on May 7 in response to questions by MPs following the accident which killed a woman, 57, and a 17-year-old junior college student.
She added that the Land Transport Authority (LTA) did not receive feedback on safety issues at the junction before the crash, and that it had been designed according to international safety standards.
Eight MPs filed 11 questions to the Home Affairs and Transport ministries about road safety, with several asking about the adequacy of penalties to deter dangerous driving.
Minister of State for Home Affairs Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim said the top causes of fatal accidents in Singapore between 2019 and 2023 were the drivers’ failure to keep a proper lookout and their failure to control their vehicles adequately.
Associate Professor Faishal said the Tampines accident shocked and angered many Singaporeans.
He said an average of three fatal accidents per year, or about 2.4 per cent of fatal accidents annually, were investigated under the offence of reckless or dangerous driving causing death.
Annually, an average of 29 fatal accidents, or 27 per cent, were speeding-related.
He noted that the number of accidents that led to deaths rose by around 12 per cent from 117 in 2019 to 131 in 2023.
Three MPs – Mr Saktiandi Supaat (Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC), Mr Vikram Nair (Sembawang GRC) and Mr Gerald Giam (Aljunied GRC) – asked if there was a need to review the existing penalties under the Road Traffic Act.
First-time offenders convicted of dangerous driving causing death can be jailed for between two and eight years, and be disqualified from driving for 10 years. A repeat offender can be jailed for up to 15 years.
Prof Faishal said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had raised the penalties significantly in 2019.
He said: “What the laws provide today are already quite stiff. We do regularly review different aspects of the framework.
“In this context, we have been studying the adequacy of composition amounts and the demerit points framework.”
The Traffic Police (TP) had said on Feb 20 it will be increasing the composition sums and demerit points for certain traffic offences. More details will be announced in 2024.
On May 7, Dr Khor told Parliament the LTA reviewed the junction in Tampines after the accident and will not be making safety enhancements at this time.
She added: “We will wait for TP’s investigations to conclude and review again if measures need to be taken. This is the approach we take for all locations where serious accidents have occurred.”
Ms Sylvia Lim (Aljunied) asked if public education efforts could focus on improving driving culture in Singapore, which she noted has a “certain permissive attitude towards speeding”.
From her experience, cars honk and overtake when she is driving at the speed limit on the first lane of a highway. In other countries, Ms Lim said motorists honk at speedsters to slow down.
Prof Faishal agreed with her suggestion, saying motorists here need to realise they are sharing the road with others and have to be more careful when driving.
On a question by MP Liang Eng Hwa (Bukit Panjang) on whether TP uses videos on social media showing near misses or dangerous driving behaviour, Prof Faishal said TP takes such clips seriously in its investigations.
Mr Supaat, MP Patrick Tay (Pioneer) and MP Tin Pei Ling (MacPherson) asked about enforcement efforts to ensure road safety.
Prof Faishal said since April, TP has progressively activated the speed enforcement function in red-light cameras across the island, especially in areas that are more accident-prone or violation-prone.
More than 800 speeding violations have been detected by these cameras so far.
He added: “While enforcement cameras are useful for deterrence, it is not feasible to install them at all traffic junctions and zebra crossings, given terrain limitations and other constraints.”
On measures to improve road safety, which were raised in questions filed by several MPs, Prof Faishal said: “Most accidents happen because of poor road behaviour, rather than inexperience.”
The fatal Tampines crash involved four cars, a van and a minibus.
Muhammad Syafie Ismail, 42, one of the car drivers involved in the accident, allegedly failed to stop at a red traffic light, which resulted in his car colliding with several vehicles.
He was charged with dangerous driving causing death, dangerous driving causing hurt and dangerous driving.
Now out on $30,000 bail, he was also charged with failing to stop after an accident.
For dangerous driving causing hurt, an offender can be jailed for up to two years, fined up to $10,000, or both, and disqualified from driving.