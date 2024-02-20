Fatal road accidents up in 2023; many motorists have irresponsible driving behaviours: Traffic Police

SINGAPORE – Traffic accidents claimed the lives of 136 people in 2023, a 25.9 per cent jump from the 108 deaths in 2022.

The 136 fatalities is also higher than the pre-Covid level of 118 deaths in 2019, said the Traffic Police (TP) on Feb 20 when releasing its annual statistics report.

The report also showed increases in the number fatal accidents involving speeding, drink-driving and running the red-light.

Motorcyclists and pillion riders accounted for half of all road fatalities, while elderly pedestrians made up nearly 20 per cent.

TP commander, Senior Assistant Commissioner (SAC) Daniel Tan, said to the media: “We are naturally concerned with the increase in road fatalities over the past two years.

“Of note are the motorcyclists, their pillion riders and elderly pedestrians who make up the most vulnerable group of road users.

“As such, TP is going to enhance our enforcement methods. We will be rolling out the speed enforcement function in our red light cameras starting from next quarter. We will come down hard on road users who blatantly disregard the law.”

TP said in its statement there was a significant increase in the number of accidents where the cause was failure on the part of the motorist to keep a proper lookout, failure to have proper control of the vehicle, and changing of lanes without due care.

It did not provide a breakdown of these offences.

TP added: “The traffic statistics show that there are many motorists who have irresponsible driving behaviours.”

To tackle this, TP will be increasing the composition sums and demerit points for certain traffic offences. More details will be announced later this year.

In 2023, the number of speeding-related fatal accidents increased by 83.3 per cent, from 18 such cases in 2022 to 33 in 2023. A total of 37 people died from such accidents in 2023, an 85 per cent rise from the 20 deaths in 2022.

While there were fewer speeding violations detected by traffic enforcement cameras - 52,237 compared with 73,152 in 2022 - the number of such violations detected by other police enforcement operations rose by 22 per cent to 63,468, from 52,016 in 2022.