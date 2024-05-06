Road safety campaign launched in Watten, Hillcrest

SINGAPORE – Domestic worker Balmos Melany takes the two young children she looks after to Watten Heights playground every day.

“I always see children in the playground. When cars drive by very fast, (I feel) it is very dangerous (for them). Some drivers speed after going over the road hump,” Ms Balmos, 53, told The Straits Times.

“I’m very worried about cars speeding, especially if kids suddenly run onto the road.”

She said she has noticed people in the area putting up banners reminding motorists to drive safely and avoid speeding.

Ms Balmos added that she thought this would definitely improve road safety in the area.

Roadside signs and banners have indeed been placed at strategic intervals along Greenwood Avenue, Watten Estate Road and Hillcrest Road to inform drivers how long it would take to reach the main road if they stay under the speed limit.

The Be Kind, Drive Safe initiative was launched on May 6 to promote road safety and deter speeding in the Watten and Hillcrest neighbourhood.

Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim, as well as Senior Minister of State and Bukit Timah Grassroots Adviser Sim Ann, were guests of honour at the launch of the campaign at Watten Residents’ Hub at Bougainvillea Park.

Ms Sim said of the initiative: “We have been receiving feedback from residents that they would like to see motorists keep to the speed limit.”

She added that it was important to be mindful that pedestrians, particularly seniors and children, are using the roads.

“And if the motorists all drive very carefully and observe the speed limit, I think that would greatly improve safety and also reduce the risk of accidents in a long residential street like this,” Ms Sim added.

“Our team has done some calculations... (If one is) driving under the speed limit... within the estate, it doesn’t take more than two minutes to reach the main road.”

Ms Ang Kai Shin, a grassroots volunteer who leads the traffic task force in Bukit Timah, said the part of Hillcrest Road near Raffles Girls’ Primary School has a speed limit of 40kmh.

She said the initiative was especially important because there are schools in the area such as Raffles Girls’ Primary, Nanyang Girls’ High School and National Junior College.