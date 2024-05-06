Road safety campaign launched in Watten, Hillcrest

SINGAPORE – Domestic worker Balmos Melany takes the two young children she looks after to Watten Heights playground every day.
“I always see children in the playground. When cars drive by very fast, (I feel) it is very dangerous (for them). Some drivers speed after going over the road hump,” Ms Balmos, 53, told The Straits Times.
“I’m very worried about cars speeding, especially if kids suddenly run onto the road.”
She said she has noticed people in the area putting up banners reminding motorists to drive safely and avoid speeding.
Ms Balmos added that she thought this would definitely improve road safety in the area.
Roadside signs and banners have indeed been placed at strategic intervals along Greenwood Avenue, Watten Estate Road and Hillcrest Road to inform drivers how long it would take to reach the main road if they stay under the speed limit.
The Be Kind, Drive Safe initiative was launched on May 6 to promote road safety and deter speeding in the Watten and Hillcrest neighbourhood.
Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim, as well as Senior Minister of State and Bukit Timah Grassroots Adviser Sim Ann, were guests of honour at the launch of the campaign at Watten Residents’ Hub at Bougainvillea Park.
Ms Sim said of the initiative: “We have been receiving feedback from residents that they would like to see motorists keep to the speed limit.”
She added that it was important to be mindful that pedestrians, particularly seniors and children, are using the roads.
“And if the motorists all drive very carefully and observe the speed limit, I think that would greatly improve safety and also reduce the risk of accidents in a long residential street like this,” Ms Sim added.
“Our team has done some calculations... (If one is) driving under the speed limit... within the estate, it doesn’t take more than two minutes to reach the main road.”
Ms Ang Kai Shin, a grassroots volunteer who leads the traffic task force in Bukit Timah, said the part of Hillcrest Road near Raffles Girls’ Primary School has a speed limit of 40kmh.
She said the initiative was especially important because there are schools in the area such as Raffles Girls’ Primary, Nanyang Girls’ High School and National Junior College.
Madam Tan, a local resident who declined to give her full name, said that she has observed many cars on the road and students going to school during her daily morning walk around 7am.
“I always feel so worried seeing cars drive so fast so I walk slowly and carefully,” said the 76-year-old housewife.
On May 6, the Traffic Police were on the lookout to reward motorists with good driving and riding habits under the Reward the Sensible Motorists campaign.
Among those stopped by officers was Grab driver Ng Kiam Beng, 56, who told ST: “I was driving from Bukit Timah Road to Dunearn Road when I signalled. The Traffic Police suddenly appeared and I got a shock because I thought I had broken the law.”
Mr Ng was instead presented with a goodie bag by Ms Sim and Associate Professor Faishal.
Mr Ng, who has been driving professionally for more than 20 years, said he has always been careful on the road but even more so after an accident in 2023. A motorcyclist had collided with his car and hurt her hand and leg, he added.
Ms Ang said in the media release: “Speeding has been one of the traffic concerns within private estates. At Watten Estate, the roads are used not by just residents but also other commuters, such as parents taking children to school and delivery personnel.
“During the morning and afternoon hours, there are also many students commuting to and from school on foot. However, some drivers fail to slow down despite travelling on these roads with lowered speed limits.”
She added that this has resulted in safety concerns for residents and motorists living in the estate.
In 2023, the number of speeding-related fatal accidents spiked by 83.3 per cent, compared with 2022.
The annual statistics report of the Traffic Police released on Feb 20 showed an increase in the number of fatal accidents involving speeding, drink driving and running a red light.
So far in 2024, a few young lives have been lost in traffic accidents, including Temasek Junior College (TJC) student Afifah Munirah Muhammad Azril who died in an accident involving six vehicles in Tampines on the morning of April 22.
The Be Kind, Drive Safe initiative is spearheaded by the Bukit Timah Citizens’ Consultative Committee (CCC) in collaboration with the Singapore Kindness Movement (SKM), and supported by the Municipal Service Office (MSO) and Traffic Police in hopes of acting as a reminder and deterrent to speeding.
Ms Sim said: “Our hunch is that road safety messages are more effective when they are specific.
“We decided to remind drivers living in the neighbourhood how long it takes to reach the main road from various locations, while driving under the speed limit. We hope this approach will create positive change in mindsets and journey planning.”
Prof Faishal said it is heartening to see the community stepping up to promote road safety and tackle traffic issues like speeding in their neighbourhoods, especially in innovative ways like the Be Kind, Drive Safe banners.
He said the Traffic Police is committed to improving road safety for all road users.
“Ground-up campaigns like this help amplify the Traffic Police’s effort in raising awareness and educating the public about safe-driving practices,” he said.
“I urge the community to actively support the Traffic Police’s endeavours by encouraging positive road behaviour in their neighbourhoods.
“Everyone has a role to play in keeping Singapore’s roads safe. Let’s be more patient and gracious on the road and help each other get home to our family and loved ones safely.”