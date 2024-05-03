This father is worried sick about S’pore drivers rushing to get ahead

Can Singapore drivers learn to see their cars in a new way – as machines that can kill someone if they are not careful?

Chua Mui Hoong
Senior Columnist
Cars do not kill people; reckless drivers do.  ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
Updated
May 03, 2024, 05:44 AM
Published
May 03, 2024, 05:00 AM
Each day that Muhammad Rayan, nine, comes home safely is another day for his father to give thanks. 

The boy cycles from his Bedok home to his school about 1.6km away. The 10-minute ride crosses three busy traffic junctions. 

