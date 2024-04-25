Driver involved in Tampines fatal crash identified; handed four charges

SINGAPORE - The car driver allegedly involved in a fatal six-vehicle crash in Tampines that killed two people has been handed four charges.

Muhammad Syafie Ismail, 42, was charged on April 25 with dangerous driving causing death, dangerous driving causing hurt and dangerous driving.

He was also charged with failing to stop after an accident.

He was offered bail of $30,000 and must not have any contact with any of the prosecution witnesses.

Those convicted of dangerous driving causing death can be jailed between two and eight years and be disqualified from driving.

The offence of dangerous driving causing hurt carries a penalty of up to two years’ jail, a fine of up to $10,000, or both.

Muhammad arrived at the State Courts at around 8.30am with his arm in a sling. He was escorted by the police and Aetos officers.

His case began at around 10am and he was expressionless as he stood before the judge.

When asked by the judge if he wished to say anything, Muhammad said he will be engaging a lawyer.

The prosecution requested that he be electronically tagged for monitoring, noting that he could be a flight risk.

In response, Muhammad said: “I don’t think it’s necessary to put an e-tag on me as all my documents, my passport, have been seized by the police. I’m on bail and am already present today and will be present for all the court matters.

“But it is up to the court to make the decision.”

Muhammad was arrested on April 24 after being discharged from hospital. His driving licence was suspended with immediate effect.

The police said investigations are ongoing for other potential offences.

The crash involving four cars, a van and a minibus occurred on April 22 at the junction of Tampines Avenue 1 and Tampines Avenue 4.

The accident killed Madam Norzihan Juwahib, 57, and Afifah Munirah Muhammad Azril, 17, who were both buried at Choa Chu Kang Muslim Cemetery on April 23.

Madam Norzihan was a passenger in a van on her way to work when the accident occurred. The right side of the vehicle was badly dented.