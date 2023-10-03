Interpol red notices not issued for 10 charged in money laundering case at point of EP application

SINGAPORE – Interpol Red Notices were not issued against all 10 individuals arrested and charged in Singapore’s largest money laundering case at the time when they applied for Employment Passes (EP) or Dependant’s Passes here.

Singapore screens applicants for its work passes and other immigration facilities against a database of blacklisted individuals, and also works with foreign governments to verify information provided by them when agencies here have suspicions, Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo said in Parliament on Tuesday.

A Red Notice is a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action.

She was responding to questions from MPs from both sides of the House on how applications for work passes and other immigration facilities are scrutinised and how checks on high-risk individuals are stepped up. These include those with criminal records or who are wanted in foreign jurisdictions, or who may have used false identities.

Among the MPs who filed questions on immigration and work passes were Mr Don Wee (Choa Chu Kang GRC) and Mr Patrick Tay (Pioneer), as well as Associate Professor Jamus Lim (Sengkang GRC) from the Workers’ Party and Non-Constituency MP Leong Mun Wai from the Progress Singapore Party.