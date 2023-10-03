Detecting money laundering like looking for one needle in several haystacks: Josephine Teo

SINGAPORE - Detecting illicit activity is challenging because of the many transactions Singapore handles daily, as a leading international financial centre, said Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo on Tuesday.

And it is the responsibility of gatekeepers - from financial institutions to corporate service providers, property agents and dealers of precious stones and metals - to do the necessary checks and flag risks, as many do, she added.

She had delivered a ministerial statement on Singapore’s anti-money laundering regime in Parliament, addressing questions from MPs about the recent money laundering case involving over $2.8 billion in cash and assets.

It is Singapore’s worst money laundering case, so far.

Mrs Teo said: “As one of the leading international financial centres in the world, the daily transactions in Singapore are voluminous.

“The reality is that this sheer volume provides easy camouflage for illicit activities. Spotting a suspicious transaction among millions is challenging.”

She added: “It’s not just one needle in a haystack, but one needle in several haystacks.”

So far, 10 people have been arrested and charged. Mrs Teo said there may be more arrests made and assets seized.

Several other people, including family members of those arrested, are assisting with investigations, and at least eight people are on the run.

Mrs Teo said Singapore has an anti-money laundering regime that involves collaboration across the government, and also with financial institutions and international agencies.

She said: “When we open for business – and we have to be – criminals will also try to exploit the same economic openness and our strong reputation for rule of law, to launder their illicit funds, and create the appearance of legitimacy.

“In fact, all major financial hubs, not just Singapore, are vulnerable. The same characteristics that make them attractive as financial hubs also make them attractive targets for money laundering.”

Even with strict measures, it is inevitable that dirty money will still find its way to Singapore’s shores, she said.

Said Mrs Teo: “We are under no illusion that we can always keep out the dirty money.”

She added that Singapore has to respond decisively when such activities are uncovered.