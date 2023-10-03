New inter-ministerial committee to review, strengthen anti-money laundering controls: Indranee

SINGAPORE - A new inter-ministerial committee will be set up to review Singapore’s financial system and strengthen its anti-money laundering regime, Second Minister for Finance Indranee Rajah said.

“Criminals are increasingly sophisticated and will constantly find new ways to circumvent our laws and regulations. Thus, we must continue to strengthen our information-gathering and intel-sharing capabilities to better detect illicit activities conducted by companies incorporated in Singapore,” she said.

Ms Indranee was responding to parliament questions raised on Tuesday in relation to one of Singapore’s biggest money laundering cases involving more than $2.8 billion in assets, including properties, luxury cars and cash.

The inter-ministerial committee will be chaired by Ms Indranee and comprise office holders from the Monetary Authority of Singapore, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Law, Ministry of Manpower, and Ministry of Trade and Industry.

It will focus on four areas.

First, how to prevent corporate structures from being abused by money launderers.

Second, how financial institutions can enhance their controls and collaborate more effectively to guard against and flag suspicious transactions.

Third, how other players in the system, such as corporate service providers, real estate agents, and precious stones and metals dealers, can help to guard against money laundering risks.

Finally, how to centralise and strengthen capabilities across government agencies to better detect suspicious activity.

Ms Indranee also highlighted some of the existing measures put in place by the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (Acra) to deter the misuse of companies for money laundering.

All companies are required to have at least one director resident in Singapore, to ensure that someone can be held accountable for any breaches committed by the company in Singapore.

Non-resident foreigners looking to set up companies in Singapore will therefore need to either appoint a resident business partner as a director, or appoint a nominee director to act on their behalf.

In line with international benchmarks, there are currently no limits to the number of companies that a director can be involved in. However, 99 per cent of directors here hold fewer than ten directorships, she said.