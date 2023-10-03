Money laundering case among world’s largest with assets seized worth over $2.8b

SINGAPORE – The first sign of trouble, that something big was afoot, came in 2021 when the authorities noticed possible forged documents being used to substantiate sources of funds in bank accounts here.

So as not to alert the suspected money launderers, only a small group of police officers were involved in the initial investigations.

After an extensive probe in 2022, the police uncovered a web of people, some connected by family ties, who were allegedly transferring money here from abroad that were earnings from suspected criminal activities.

Following islandwide raids on Aug 15, assets seized or issued with prohibition of disposal orders are now worth more than $2.8 billion, making it one of the world’s largest money laundering cases.

Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo said this in a ministerial statement on Tuesday to address about 60 parliamentary questions filed on the case.

She said the authorities were alerted in 2021 when they picked up several signals, including the use of suspected forged documents to support sources of funds in bank accounts here.

Some suspicious transaction reports (STRs) were filed by financial institutions and other companies, and the police investigated these alerts.

In early 2022, the police launched an extensive intelligence probe, which uncovered a web of people believed to be connected to each other, including by familial ties.

Mrs Teo said: “The police analysed the information and probed further, quietly. To avoid alerting the suspects, the work was kept to a very small group of officers, and a decision was made to hold off any enforcement or overt investigative actions.”

She said the police’s aim was to develop as full a picture as possible of the suspects and their associates, their suspected criminal activities, and their assets, before moving against them.

Mrs Teo added: “As the probe progressed, the web uncovered by the police grew and grew.

“More and more individuals were implicated in the alleged money laundering operation, and more and more of their assets held in Singapore were discovered. The police painstakingly and discreetly traced their ties and assets.”

She highlighted that anti-money laundering probes of this scale and nature are complex.

She said: “Had the suspects caught wind of our probes, the suspects and their assets might have fled, and the investigations and the entire operation might have been jeopardised.”