Property transactions in $2.8b money laundering case likely had minimal impact on prices: Indranee

SINGAPORE - The property transactions involved in Singapore’s biggest money laundering case are likely to have had minimal impact on prices, said Second Minister for National Development Indranee Rajah.

She told Parliament that while it is difficult to pinpoint the exact effect on the property market, the transactions made up an insignificant share of residential, commercial and industrial sales.

The authorities have issued prohibition of disposal orders against 152 properties and 62 vehicles, totalling an estimated value of more than $1.24 billion. The orders mean they cannot sell these items. In all, the total value of assets linked to the case has risen to more than $2.8 billion.

Giving an update on the case in a ministerial statement, Ms Indranee said 94 residential properties have been issued with prohibition orders to date, including eight landed homes in Sentosa Cove.

Of these, 60 were completed resale units and 34 were uncompleted units sold by developers.

Fifty-three commercial properties and five industrial properties have also been issued with prohibition orders.

Investigations are ongoing into the property agencies and agents who had facilitated transactions involved in the money laundering probe, she added.

“We will fully investigate the incident and, if any breaches are found, take the necessary regulatory action.”

On Workers’ Party MP He Ting Ru’s (Sengkang GRC) question on the Government’s considerations in allowing foreigners to buy landed homes in Singapore, Ms Indranee said the number of approvals granted under the Residential Property Act remains low.

In 2022, 34 approvals were granted to permanent residents to own landed residential property on the mainland. In 2021, 51 approvals were granted, and 24 in 2020.

In contrast, an average of 2,700 landed property transactions were recorded on the mainland over the same period, she added. There are more than 73,000 landed homes in Singapore.

Ms He had also asked about the “exceptional economic contribution” criteria that foreign nationals have to fulfill.

The Government takes a very strict approach when granting such approvals, said Ms Indranee, who is also Second Minister for Finance. Applicants must have been a Singapore PR for at least five years and made exceptional economic contribution to Singapore, such as through income tax contributions.