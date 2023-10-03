One or more in $2.8b money laundering case may be linked to family offices that got tax incentives

SINGAPORE - One or more of the accused in the recent money laundering case may have been linked to single family offices (SFOs) that had been awarded tax incentives by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), said Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan.
Speaking in Parliament on behalf of Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, Mr Tan said the financial regulator was reviewing its internal incentive administration processes for SFOs, and will tighten them where necessary.
In addition, the regulator is conducting “detailed supervisory reviews and inspections of the financial institutions with a major nexus to the case”. It will also take a critical look at how the suspects were able to access financial services in Singapore.
In August, the Singapore police arrested and charged 10 people and seized close to $1 billion in assets including luxury properties, gold bars, designer handbags, cash, crypto assets and cars.
To date, assets seized or issued with prohibition of disposal orders have swelled to more than $2.8 billion, making it one of the world’s largest money laundering cases.
Some of them have been charged for presenting forged documents to banks.
Mr Tan said MAS will assess whether banks had upheld robust anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism practices.
“We must and will do more. The fact that more than $1.45 billion in financial assets have so far been seized in relation to this case is concerning,” Mr Tan said.
Mr Tan, who is also a MAS board member, noted that the SFOs were subject to the anti-money laundering checks before the tax incentives were granted.
“At the point of application, no adverse information of note related to the individuals and entities had surfaced,” Mr Tan said.
A family office is a private wealth management advisory firm set up by a family to oversee the day-to-day administration and management of assets and investments with the goal of preserving wealth and transferring it to the next generation. An SFO manages the assets on behalf of one family.
The number of SFOs awarded tax incentives by the MAS increased to 1,100 as of the end of 2022, up from 700 in 2021.
Mr Tan told Parliament that all SFOs applying for MAS’ tax incentives are required to show proof that they have opened accounts with financial institutions in Singapore.
Before onboarding them as customers, financial institutions have to conduct robust due diligence checks on them. MAS also screens the individuals and entities involved in the SFO against databases and other information sources for money laundering, terrorism financing and other adverse news, he added. .
On July 31, MAS launched a public consultation to strengthen surveillance and defence against money laundering risks in the SFO sector. The consultation closed on September 30.
It is proposing to bring all SFOs under anti-money laundering controls by standardising criteria for licensing exemptions.
They must also report annually on total assets managed after the end of each calendar year, and maintain a business relationship with a MAS-regulated financial institution that will carry out anti-money laundering checks on them.
In light of findings from this case, the MAS will study whether further measures beyond those that have been proposed in the consultation are necessary to ensure its approach to SFOs remains robust, said Mr Tan.
Mr Tan elaborated on MAS’s three-pronged strategy involving prevention, detection and enforcement when dealing with money laundering.
On prevention, MAS imposes stringent anti-money laundering/combating the financing of terrorism requirements on financial institutions. These requirements are in line with the standards set by the Financial Action Task Force and international best practices.
Among the requirements, financial institutions must perform due diligence checks on their customers. This includes verifying their identities and monitoring accounts to detect suspicious customer transactions or activities.
For higher-risk customers, financial institutions must perform additional checks to establish if the customer’s wealth and funds are legitimate.
Where a financial institution detects suspicious customer behaviour, it must promptly report this to the Suspicious Transaction Reporting Office (STRO) and take appropriate mitigation measures, such as placing restrictions on the account or, where warranted, terminating the customer relationship.
MAS also regularly alerts financial institutions to emerging risks and crime typologies, said Mr Tan, who encouraged the financial industry to deploy data analytics to further sharpen their detection capabilities.
On this front, MAS will be introducing a digital platform known as Cosmic, that will allow banks to share information on customers whose profile or behaviour shows potential financial crime concerns.
Plans are on track to roll out the platform to six banks in the second half of 2024, if not earlier, Mr Tan said.
“At this stage, there are no plans to extend Cosmic to entities beyond the financial sector, or for Cosmic information to be shared directly with financial institutions overseas or with international counterparts,” Mr Tan said.