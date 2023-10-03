One or more in $2.8b money laundering case may be linked to family offices that got tax incentives

SINGAPORE - One or more of the accused in the recent money laundering case may have been linked to single family offices (SFOs) that had been awarded tax incentives by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), said Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan.

Speaking in Parliament on behalf of Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, Mr Tan said the financial regulator was reviewing its internal incentive administration processes for SFOs, and will tighten them where necessary.

In addition, the regulator is conducting “detailed supervisory reviews and inspections of the financial institutions with a major nexus to the case”. It will also take a critical look at how the suspects were able to access financial services in Singapore.

In August, the Singapore police arrested and charged 10 people and seized close to $1 billion in assets including luxury properties, gold bars, designer handbags, cash, crypto assets and cars.

To date, assets seized or issued with prohibition of disposal orders have swelled to more than $2.8 billion, making it one of the world’s largest money laundering cases.

Some of them have been charged for presenting forged documents to banks.

Mr Tan said MAS will assess whether banks had upheld robust anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism practices.

“We must and will do more. The fact that more than $1.45 billion in financial assets have so far been seized in relation to this case is concerning,” Mr Tan said.

Mr Tan, who is also a MAS board member, noted that the SFOs were subject to the anti-money laundering checks before the tax incentives were granted.

“At the point of application, no adverse information of note related to the individuals and entities had surfaced,” Mr Tan said.

A family office is a private wealth management advisory firm set up by a family to oversee the day-to-day administration and management of assets and investments with the goal of preserving wealth and transferring it to the next generation. An SFO manages the assets on behalf of one family.

The number of SFOs awarded tax incentives by the MAS increased to 1,100 as of the end of 2022, up from 700 in 2021.

Mr Tan told Parliament that all SFOs applying for MAS’ tax incentives are required to show proof that they have opened accounts with financial institutions in Singapore.