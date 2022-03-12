Budget debate: Building blocks for a fairer, greener and more inclusive Singapore

SINGAPORE - If Singapore's Budget 2022 statement was a post-pandemic road map for the city state, then the ensuing debates on each ministry's spending plans could perhaps be described as the building blocks for what this Singapore could look like.

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong's Budget speech on Feb 18 crystallised Singapore's priorities in generating revenue to meet rising healthcare expenses, to bridge social inequalities and to take proactive steps on sustainability.

He proposed that these be achieved through, among other things, a delayed goods and services tax increase; progressive moves in hiking personal income and property and luxury vehicle taxes for high earners; and a raised carbon tax rate to match a more ambitious target of net-zero emissions by or around 2050.

These headline changes to the tax system were set aside when MPs gathered in the House to scrutinise all 16 ministries' budgets, filing more than 600 "cuts" or short speeches containing questions and suggestions.

Over the past two weeks, some newly announced policies stood out for how they attempted to address concerns on the ground.

For some time now, Housing Board flat owners - usually from minority races - have felt penalised in the pocket by a policy that fixes quotas for units owned by each ethnic group in a block or precinct. They now have the option of asking the HDB to buy back their flats.

Employers long frustrated by the opaque nature of work pass approvals should welcome a new points-based system for higher-paid foreign professionals seeking a job here. The framework will evaluate factors such as their qualifications and the hiring firm's diversity of nationalities.

Another thread was support for the most vulnerable - from the low-income and migrant workers to former offenders and people with disabilities.

Under a Progressive Wage Mark accreditation scheme, employers must pay all local staff a salary of at least $1,400, and fulfil training requirements for workers at different skill levels, among other things. From March next year, companies will need this accreditation to take on government contracts.

There were also decisive near- and long-term moves in the drive towards sustainability, with hundreds of millions pumped into firms and industries to spur reduction of emissions, and into electric vehicle infrastructure to encourage adoption.

A hotly debated disposable bag charge will finally take effect, at minimally five cents a bag at most supermarket outlets here.

And as part of a wider healthcare strategy, 10 new polyclinics will be built by 2030, with their doctors plus general practitioners taking on a larger role in attending to the public. This will free up hospitals to focus on the demands of a rapidly ageing population.

Taken together, these themes provide some indication of the contours of a future society being shaped - one which Mr Wong envisioned, in his Budget round-up speech, as a fairer, greener and more inclusive one.