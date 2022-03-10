Budget debate: Needy families on ComCare can soon automatically get aid from other schemes

SINGAPORE - Families on ComCare financial assistance will soon automatically qualify for other help schemes without having to apply separately for them.

To make it more convenient for aid seekers, those applying for ComCare's Short-To-Medium-Term Assistance (SMTA) scheme can also do so online at the SupportGoWhere portal by the second quarter of the year.

The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) announced these on Thursday (March 10) as part of its ongoing efforts to enable low-income families to get help more easily and in a shorter time.

By the second quarter of this year, eligible families whose ComCare schemes are approved qualify automatically - without the need to apply - for the Ministry of Education's (MOE) Financial Assistence Scheme, which offers school fee waivers and transport subsidies, among other things, and the MSF's Student Care Fee Assistance scheme.

The MSF also plans to let eligible ComCare families automatically enjoy the maximum fee subsidy for one year for children attending MSF-registered student-care centres or special student-care centres for those with disabilities.

Up to 10,000 students are expected to benefit from these changes.

ComCare is the Government's key social safety net. It provides short- to medium-term financial aid for low-income individuals and families in need, as well as long-term financial aid for the destitute who are permanently unable to work and have little or no family support.

The MSF is also planning to progressively expand the number of schemes where ComCare applicants do not need to apply for separately, such as pre-school subsidies and housing and healthcare schemes, so that they can automatically get help from these other schemes if they get ComCare aid.

For example, by the end of the year, eligible ComCare recipients will automatically get medical and dental subsidies at certain clinics under the Community Health Assist Scheme.

About 30,000 ComCare families are expected to enjoy greater convenience and a shorter wait before they get help from these schemes, in what the MSF describes as its bundling of help schemes.

Minister-in-charge of Social Services Integration Desmond Lee said in the debate on the MSF's budget on Thursday (March 10) that there has been a "deep shift" in how the ministry delivers social services in the past few years.

The focus is now on "putting the family at the centre" and meeting families' needs in a proactive and coordinated manner across different government and community agencies, instead of organising social services around programmes or agencies.

He said: "We call this our 3C approach... comprehensive in addressing presenting issues as well as deeper root causes; convenient support, so that families can focus their energies in improving their lives; and coordinated across different agencies and partners."