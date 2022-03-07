Budget debate: No more mid-year exams for all primary and secondary schools from 2023

SINGAPORE - Schools will remove mid-year examinations for all primary and secondary school students by next year, in an ongoing move to shift the focus from academic grades and tests.

Announcing this in Parliament on Monday (March 7), Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said that this builds on earlier efforts to give students space to develop their interests, and to focus on their learning and less on marks.

Mid-year examinations were scrapped for Primary 3, Primary 5, Secondary 1 and Secondary 3 students in the past three years.

Since 2019, pupils in Primary 1 and Primary 2 have also not had any tests and exams, and are not given grades in those years.

Speaking during the debate on his ministry's budget, Mr Chan said these changes have made positive impact, as schools and teachers can better pace and deepen students' learning.

"They use ongoing assessments to identify what students have mastered and the areas they have difficulties with. Students also focus more on their learning and less on marks," he added.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) said that schools can choose to remove the mid-year exams for any of the remaining levels this year, if they are ready to do so.

Currently, more than a third of secondary schools and about one in 14 primary schools have gone ahead to cut their Secondary 2 and Primary 4 mid-year exams respectively.

This will free up about three weeks of curriculum time per level for teachers to use more varied and engaging ways of learning.

Mr Chan said that the removal of mid-year exams will give more space to developing life skills such as dealing with failure and adaptability, in response to Mr Darryl David (Ang Mo Kio GRC) and Mr Lim Biow Chuan (Mountbatten), who had asked how schools will instil in students such abilities beyond book smarts.

These include self-directed learning and developing 21st century competencies like knowledge, skills and values that students will need to thrive in the new economy and interconnected world.

MOE said that schools will continue to use a range of assessments and activities to evaluate students' learning, and provide feedback and guidance through regular assignments.

To create more space for students to explore their interests, MOE is also reviewing curriculum content and assessment demand, said Mr Chan.