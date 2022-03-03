Budget debate: Extra $2,000 for NSmen, new $1,600 base pay for all and other improvements

SINGAPORE - From better deployment of new recruits with existing injuries to automating make-up pay for operationally ready national servicemen (NSmen) serving their reservist, the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) on Thursday (March 3) unveiled several new initiatives to improve the NS experience.

They were progressively announced during a 1½ hour debate in Parliament on Mindef's budget by the two senior ministers of state for defence, Mr Heng Chee How and Mr Zaqy Mohamad.

1. Reservist make-up pay to be automated, $1,600 base pay for all regardless of rank

This has long been a bugbear for some NSmen, especially for self-employed people and platform workers whose incomes are harder to calculate or prove.

Previously, the onus was on individual NSmen or their employers to submit documents to make claims for their lost civilian income during reservist activities.

From the second half of 2022, Mindef will begin drawing data from the Income Revenue Authority of Singapore and the Central Provident Fund board to automatically compute make-up pay amounts.

NSmen and employers will be asked to review this before the sum is paid out, and they can submit additional documents if they want a recalculation.

Those with income data not captured in the systems will automatically receive $1,600 for a month of reservist activities, regardless of rank.

More than 100,000 NSmen and 25,000 employers are set to benefit from this change.

2. Recruits with sports injuries and bone and muscle issues to be better deployed

Rather than immediately deeming them as non-combat-fit, Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) physiotherapists will from this year incorporate further tests during these recruits' pre-enlistment medical screening.

These "functional assessments" will cover range of motion, stability and strength. Doctors will then decide whether they can be deployed to a wider range of roles based on their abilities.

SAF has been trialling this for drivers of military vehicles and will now include more vocations in the scheme, although Mindef did not say what these were.

It said, however, that it has been redesigning roles such as medics, so that servicemen of different physical capabilities can be deployed into this vocation.

This comes as low birth rates mean smaller NS cohorts each year and Mindef tries to use each soldier more efficiently as technology and operating contexts evolve.

In the same vein, NSmen with expertise in certain areas, such as law, can also be redeployed at any point during the reservist cycles if their skills meet Mindef and the SAF's needs.

To benefit, NSmen should update their education qualifications and work experience on the NS portal and indicate their interest in this scheme with their NS Relations Officer or via the NS Matters website.