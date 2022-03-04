Heartland shops, food and retail sectors to receive support: Low Yen Ling

SINGAPORE - Heartland shops will receive a boost to help increase their revenue and attract more customers, Minister of State for Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling said in Parliament on Friday (March 4).

Speaking during the debate on the Ministry of Trade and Industry's budget, Ms Low said Enterprise Singapore (ESG) will be launching a new initiative called Our Heartlands 2025, which is estimated to cost around $50 million.

One of the goals of the four-year programme is to help heartland shops adopt digital solutions, such as venturing into online sales through e-commerce vendors, Ms Low said.

The programme aims to further expand digitalisation efforts in the heartland, so that nine in 10 shops will adopt at least one digital solution.

Merchants will also be encouraged to take up training in financial and inventory management to improve operational efficiency.

The heartland areas include Ang Mo Kio, Bukit Batok, Bishan, Punggol, Clementi, Toa Payoh, Woodlands and Yishun.

As at February, 85 per cent, or about 14,500 heartland enterprises have adopted e-payment solutions from NETS, Fave, Grab, or PayNow, said Ms Low.

More than half of these enterprises have tapped digital channels and e-commerce platforms such as Carousell, Fave and Shopee to expand, and set up a Google My Business page to create an online presence.

The reach of the current Heartland Visual Merchandising Programme will also be widened to increase merchants' offline capabilities, attract more customers and improve sales.

The programme was first launched in the second half of last year, and close to 100 business owners have enrolled to gain new skills in product placement and digital content creation.

"We are committed to helping our heartland shops gear up for the future," said Ms Low in her speech.

ESG will also work with trade association and chamber partners who are active in the heartland to increase their capabilities.

These include the Federation of Merchants' Associations Singapore, the Heartland Enterprise Centre Singapore and local merchants' associations.