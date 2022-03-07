Budget debate: Progressive Wage Mark scheme to start in second half of 2022

SINGAPORE - The new Progressive Wage Mark accreditation scheme will be launched in the second half of this year, said Senior Minister of State Zaqy Mohamad on Monday (March 7).

Employers must pay all local workers at least the local qualifying salary of $1,400, and follow any relevant progressive wage models, to be accredited.

The Singapore Business Federation will administer the scheme.

It was announced in the Budget statement on Feb 18 that from March next year, companies with any workers in a sector or occupation with a progressive wage model will need to have the Progressive Wage Mark in order to take on government contracts.

This will start with larger value contracts, said Mr Zaqy during the debate on his ministry's budget, adding that more details will be provided in the coming months.

"To strengthen our social compact... we must recognise that all of us have a role to play, all of us as consumers," he said.

"We want to help individual consumers and corporate buyers easily identify progressive employers that are supporting lower-wage workers, and support these employers through their purchases."

The latest move comes on top of the coming expansion of the progressive wage model to more sectors and occupations, and the requirement for employers of foreign workers to pay all their local workers at least the local qualifying salary of $1,400 from September this year.

Together, these measures will cover up to 266,000 workers, or 94 per cent of full-time lower-wage workers, said Mr Zaqy.

He also launched the Tripartite Standard on Advancing Well-being of Lower-Wage Workers, which along with the Progressive Wage Mark was recommended by the Tripartite Workgroup on Lower-Wage Workers last year (2021).

Tripartite standards are good practices that employers can publicly commit to. Those who do so are listed on the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices website.

The new tripartite standard covers areas such as providing support - such as time off to go for training - for lower-wage workers to learn, providing access to proper and reasonable rest areas, and communicating training plans and potential career pathways to lower-wage workers.

Companies that adopt the tripartite standard and meet the requirements for the Progressive Wage Mark will be recognised with a new Progressive Wage Mark Plus.