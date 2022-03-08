Budget debate: Sustainability research institute opens on Jurong Island

SINGAPORE - A new research institute focusing on how to shrink the carbon footprint of the industrial sector - responsible for about 60 per cent of the country's total emissions - has been set up on Jurong Island.

The Institute of Sustainability for Chemicals, Energy and Environment (ISCE2) has been set up by the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*Star) and is led by Professor Yeoh Lean Weng, the agency's chief sustainability officer.

The new outfit was announced on Tuesday (March 8) by Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong in Parliament, during an omnibus session on Singapore's green efforts.

"ISCE2 will advance research areas such as carbon capture and utilisation, low-carbon hydrogen, carbon life-cycle accounting, and synthetic biology to pave the way for alternative green materials, products and processes, to support Singapore's sustainability agenda," he said.

The research institute will continue to partner academia, public agencies, and industry to contribute to Singapore's climate change goals, Mr Gan added.

Under the Green Plan 2030 - Singapore's blueprint for a more sustainable future that sets out green targets - the Republic wants to turn Jurong Island, the country's petrochemical hub, into a " sustainable energy and chemicals park".

The new institute will have three focus areas, said A*Star in a separate statement.

This includes the development of environmentally friendly products, such as those that are biodegradable or made of materials that can easily be recycled, as well as research into how industrial processes can be improved so they are more efficient and less wasteful.

Such improved processes could help make pharmaceutical manufacturing more sustainable, said A*Star.

The third thrust will be decarbonisation - or the reduction or removal of planet-warming emissions into the atmosphere.

This can be done using carbon capture, utilisation and storage technologies, which are attracting research attention worldwide.

Such technologies essentially aim to capture greenhouse gases released from industrial processes before they reach the atmosphere, and then either convert them into useful substances, such as chemicals useful for producing polymers, or store them underground.

A*Star, working with industrial partners and other government agencies such as industrial developer JTC and the Economic Development Board, had earlier announced that it is studying and planning for the development of a carbon capture and utilisation translational testbed on Jurong Island.

Said the agency: "This aims to accelerate industry adoption of emerging carbon capture and utilisation technologies as part of Jurong Island's transformation into a sustainable energy and chemicals park."

Industrial emissions make up about 60 per cent of Singapore's total greenhouse gas emissions, according to the National Climate Change Secretariat.

These emissions, comprising gases such as carbon dioxide, are released from human activity such as the burning of fossil fuels.

The gases accumulate in the atmosphere and act like a blanket in trapping heat on the planet. The extra heat causes Earth systems to respond, resulting in melting ice sheets, changing weather patterns and more frequent extreme weather events.

Last month, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released a sobering report detailing how the impacts of climate change are going beyond environmental indicators and driving humanitarian crises including the spread of diseases and food and water shortages.