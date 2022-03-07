Budget debate: Existing fish farms will have to pay for use of sea spaces

SINGAPORE - From next year, fish farms operating in Singapore's coastal waters will have to pay for the use of sea spaces, which are becoming increasingly sought after for various purposes such as for solar panel deployment or other maritime, industrial or recreational activities.

Currently, sea-based farms do not pay for the use of sea space. Farmers pay only for the yearly renewal of their fish culture farm licences, which is currently $850 per half-hectare per year.

This means that unlike land-based farms, coastal fish farms do not have leases that provide certainty on their use of sea spaces.

Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Desmond Tan said on Monday (March 7) during the debate on his ministry's budget that this lack of lease mechanism for sea-based farms is causing uncertainty for farmers.

This uncertainty can hinder farmers from making investments in high-technology farming solutions that could boost yields, as Singapore moves to increase local food production to secure food security.

"We will offer leases to all sea-based farms in the longer term," Mr Tan said.

Existing farms will be eased into this arrangement by starting with yearly renewable temporary occupation licences from Jan 1 next year.

By then, all existing farmers who wish to continue their operations must apply for the temporary occupation license, on top of the annual fish farm license.

The fish farm license fees will be reduced from the current $850 per half-hectare to $145 from Jan 1 next year.

New farm applications and farms with major changes to their farming activities will be subject to a one-off assessment fee, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA). The Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment is the parent ministry of SFA.

The temporary occupation license, which must also be renewed annually, will cost $3,600 per half-hectare in the Johor Strait - the narrow body of water to the north of Singapore where most of the Republic's 110 licensed fish farms are located.

In the southern waters, where the Barramundi Group now operates across two sites, the temporary occupation license will be $6,000 per half-hectare.

SFA said the valuation of sea-based farms takes into account factors such as "locational attributes".

The Straits Times had earlier reported that an SFA-commissioned study had found that the Johor Strait is nearing carrying capacity, or maximum production levels. Production above the maximum levels could result in poorer water quality within the farming zones and impact productivity.

SFA said in a separate statement to ST that the temporary occupation license for existing farmers will be renewed annually within a 10-year transition period, as long as the Government does not have plans for the space and farms meet the requirements of this license.