Budget 2022 : Excerpts from Budget speech by Lawrence Wong

Prepare for Future Healthcare Needs

We have made heavy investments in healthcare over the years. For example, we have added five new polyclinics and doubled the number of beds in community hospitals in the last decade. To encourage ageing in place, we have injected a significant supply of aged care services, especially in home and community care.

We have improved the quality of care while keeping our healthcare affordable and accessible for all. And we have achieved better overall healthcare outcomes, with Singaporeans living longer and healthier lives.

But there are challenges ahead. As one of the fastest-ageing nations in the world, our healthcare costs will increase significantly. Government healthcare expenditure has already tripled from $3.7 billion in 2010 to $11.3 billion in 2019. If our current healthcare spending, excluding Covid-19-related expenditure, continues to increase at a similar rate over the coming decade, we will spend about $27 billion, or around 3.5 per cent of GDP, by 2030.

Now, the Government can and must spend more on healthcare for Singaporeans. But the current trajectory of increase is not sustainable. We therefore need to fundamentally rethink the way we deliver healthcare.

An important aspect of this is to bring care closer and make it more accessible to the community. A strong primary care sector will serve as the bedrock of our healthcare system, and allow us to go upstream for preventive care and better manage chronic conditions.

This can improve our quality of life and reduce the risk of costly downstream complications. It will also enable our hospitals to focus on complex conditions and emergency cases.

Our healthcare ecosystem must therefore be restructured over the longer term to centre the healthcare system around the patient. It must be designed to keep patients healthy, and provide care in the most appropriate setting. For example, patients with diabetes will require dietary and lifestyle changes to manage the condition well. These are best coordinated by a trusted primary care doctor.

So to do all these, we will need to build closer partnerships between our healthcare clusters and community partners, particularly with the GPs. We will also need to integrate our healthcare IT systems so that information can flow beyond hospitals to community healthcare providers, to enable quality care and maximise convenience to patients.

We are thinking through this "Healthier SG" strategy carefully. It will entail a review of our resourcing approach and healthcare financing schemes, as well as the need for more upstream investments in preventive healthcare.

This will be a challenging long-term effort involving many components and stakeholders. But if we succeed, we will be able to use our resources more effectively while providing quality care and enabling Singaporeans to stay healthy.

Building a fairer and more resilient tax system

To bring all the plans I have just laid out to fruition, we will need more revenues. I will therefore make major enhancements to strengthen our tax structure.

Our corporate tax system will need to be updated due to global tax developments relating to the Base Erosion and Profit Shifting initiative, or BEPS 2.0.

There are two pillars in BEPS 2.0:

a. Pillar 1 re-allocates the profit of the largest and most profitable Multi-National Enterprises, or MNEs, from where activities are conducted to where consumers are located. There are ongoing international discussions on how to determine the jurisdictions which will surrender profits for re-allocation to the markets under Pillar 1 and how much each will have to surrender. Given our small domestic market and the extent of activities conducted here by MNEs, Singapore will lose tax revenue under Pillar 1.

Pillar 2 introduces, amongst other things, a global minimum effective tax rate of 15 per cent for MNE groups with annual global revenues of 750 million euros or more, under its Global Anti-Base Erosion (or GloBE) Model Rules. What this means is that if such an MNE were to have an effective tax rate of less than 15 per cent in Singapore at the group level, other jurisdictions such as its home jurisdiction can collect the difference up to 15 per cent.

We will adjust our tax system in response to Pillar 2 GloBE rules. We are exploring a top-up tax called the Minimum Effective Tax Rate, or "METR". The METR will top up the MNE group's effective tax rate in Singapore to 15 per cent.

Iraswill study this further and consult the industry on the design of METR. We will also continue to closely monitor international developments before making any decisions on the METR.

At this stage, it is premature and difficult to determine the eventual fiscal impact of both pillars. As I mentioned just now, there will be a negative revenue impact under Pillar 1. METR might yield some additional tax revenue in the short term, but the eventual impact of Pillar 2 on our revenue will depend on how governments and companies respond. The net impact of both Pillars depends on the rules and details, which are still being developed by the Inclusive Framework on BEPS.

While BEPS 2.0 may have reduced the scope for tax competition, it has not reduced global competition for investments. In fact, competition is likely to intensify as governments worldwide seek to restore and rebuild their economies after the effects of the pandemic. So there may be less tax competition but there will be other forms of competition. We will have to take this into consideration and ensure that Singapore remains one of the best places in the world for business.