Budget debate: New scoring system for Employment Pass applicants from Sept 2023

SINGAPORE - Foreign professionals looking to work in Singapore will soon need to pass a new evaluation process that takes into account factors such as their educational qualifications and whether the hiring company does not overly rely on workers from a single nationality.

From Sept 2023, new Employment Pass (EP) applicants not only have to meet higher salary thresholds, but also score enough points under the new Complementarity Assessment Framework (Compass).

The move will make the process clearer and more transparent for employers, said Manpower Minister Tan See Leng on Friday (March 4).

"Compass is not designed to make it harder for businesses to obtain an EP. A good majority of applications today would not have issues," he said.

"Some firms, however, would need to make adjustments... and they would know exactly which areas to improve on."

Future EP applications will hence undergo two stages. First, applicants must meet the qualifying salary. Next, they must score at least 40 points under Compass.

"While the qualifying salary is simple to understand and easy to administer, it is also a blunt tool. There are limits to relying solely on it to select complementary foreign talent," explained Dr Tan during the debate on the Ministry of Manpower's (MOM) budget.

The move is part of a series of policy tweaks to boost the Singaporean core, complemented by a high-quality and diverse foreign workforce.

Each applicant's qualifications and salary relative to local PMET (professional, manager, executive and technician) wages in their sector will be evaluated, as well as the hiring firm's workforce diversity - in terms of hiring across different nationalities - and support for local employment.

Bonus points are given to jobs where skills shortages exist, such as artificial intelligence developers and cybersecurity specialists, and firms that partner the Government on ambitious innovation and internationalisation activities.

For renewals, Compass will apply from September 2024.

The scoring rubric will be published on MOM's website. Employers can also obtain the indicative scores for each application before submission.

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), whose workforce ratios could change drastically with a few staff adjustments, will not be disadvantaged by this arrangement, said Dr Tan.

Those with fewer than 25 PMETs (professionals, managers, executives and technicians) will automatically be scored as "meeting expectations" on two of the four main attributes.

At the EP level, the focus is on ensuring quality of foreign professionals working here, Dr Tan pointed out. "Hence, we do not set quotas or levies on EPs."